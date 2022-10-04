ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Daily Mail

Police use Amazon Alexa device for clues after the murder of two South American scientists were shot before their apartment was set on fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked

Two South American researchers who were discovered dead at a fire in a Kansas City apartment were killed before the blaze was started, investigators say, and police are banking on an Alexa device to help them solve the murders. Kansas City police identified the victims at an apartment near the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'

Prosecutors allege that Roger Golubski, who retired in 2010, brandished a gun during some of his alleged crimes Decades after his alleged crimes, a former Kansas City, Kan., policeman is facing federal charges and accusations he sexually harassed or assaulted at least seven Black women and girls while in uniform. A federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms that Roger Golubski, 69, was charged last week with six counts of deprivation of civil rights stemming from alleged crimes committed during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Five of those...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Daily Mail

Arizona man, 52, flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road and confessed to fatally shooting his stepfather, 61, because he was 'too lazy' to bury the body

An Arizona man flagged down police from the middle of a desert highway to confess to murder because he was 'too lazy' to bury the body, arrest records show. Deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff's office came across Jay Albery Stevens, 52, around 1am on Thursday as he hailed them down from a crossroads outside the town of McNeal, about 30 minutes from the Mexican border in southeastern Arizona.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
People

She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction

An upcoming documentary, The Fire That Took Her, explores Judy Malinowski's unwavering strength during the final two years of her life On Aug. 2, 2015, Judy Malinowski's promising life was cut short when her volatile, on-again, off-again boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set the 31-year-old on fire. The horrific attack left 90 percent of body covered in third- or fourth-degree burns. Ultimately, the mother of two died from her wounds. Although doctors were not optimistic about her chances of survival after the attack, she lived for two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Fox News

California hiker who went to find help for girlfriend found dead

A California hiker was found dead Thursday after leaving his girlfriend on a trail to find her water in the mountains of Santa Barbara County, authorities said. More than 60 people and several search dogs spent days combing the area for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, whose body was found at 9:29 a.m. between Trespass Trail and Highway 101, according Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say

A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.Read it at KWTX-TV
MCGREGOR, TX
People

People

