Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot
Christina Powell was found dead in the passenger's seat of her vehicle two and a half weeks after she disappeared from her San Antonio home. Officials have ruled her death accidental. The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina...
California family kidnapped on Monday found dead, Sheriff says
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Four members of a California family, including an 8-month-old girl, were found dead in a rural area on Wednesday after they were abducted in the city of Merced on Monday, authorities said.
Police use Amazon Alexa device for clues after the murder of two South American scientists were shot before their apartment was set on fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked
Two South American researchers who were discovered dead at a fire in a Kansas City apartment were killed before the blaze was started, investigators say, and police are banking on an Alexa device to help them solve the murders. Kansas City police identified the victims at an apartment near the...
Gunmen kill ‘nine people’ including mayor and injure at least 20 more as panicked residents take cover in Mexico
GUNMEN have killed nine people including a mayor and injured at least 20 more in a massacre, it has been reported. Cartel members opened fire in an official building and launched projectiles at residents in the streets and their homes for the attack. The outside of the building has been...
Headless body found in luggage ID’d as woman missing more than 40 years, NY cops say
The woman was last seen leaving work before she was reported missing in 1980, according to New York state police.
Horror details emerge after parents and their three children are found shot dead at home
AUTHORITIES have identified the family of five found dead at a Maryland home on Friday. The bodies of the Milligan family were discovered by cops after a call to the home. The two adults and three children had suffered from gunshot wounds. A 39-year-old male was identified as Marcus Edward...
Tragedy as boy, 12, dies after turning up at a house with horrific injuries near the scene of mysterious crash where smashed car was found empty
A 12-year-old boy has died from severe injuries he is believed to have suffered in a horror car crash. Police are investigating the boy's death after responding to a car accident in Wollongong, south of Sydney, on Tuesday. A Holden Barina was reportedly travelling north on Memorial Drive at about...
Woman, 22, is found dead in hotel room as three men aged 26, 46 and 49 are arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men aged 26, 46, and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Liverpool hotel. Merseyside Police were called to Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool's city centre at 6.37am on Saturday morning after 'concerns' were raised for a woman's safety - only to find the 22-year-old's body in a hotel room.
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'
Prosecutors allege that Roger Golubski, who retired in 2010, brandished a gun during some of his alleged crimes Decades after his alleged crimes, a former Kansas City, Kan., policeman is facing federal charges and accusations he sexually harassed or assaulted at least seven Black women and girls while in uniform. A federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms that Roger Golubski, 69, was charged last week with six counts of deprivation of civil rights stemming from alleged crimes committed during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Five of those...
This Is Missouri’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Arizona man, 52, flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road and confessed to fatally shooting his stepfather, 61, because he was 'too lazy' to bury the body
An Arizona man flagged down police from the middle of a desert highway to confess to murder because he was 'too lazy' to bury the body, arrest records show. Deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff's office came across Jay Albery Stevens, 52, around 1am on Thursday as he hailed them down from a crossroads outside the town of McNeal, about 30 minutes from the Mexican border in southeastern Arizona.
She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction
An upcoming documentary, The Fire That Took Her, explores Judy Malinowski's unwavering strength during the final two years of her life On Aug. 2, 2015, Judy Malinowski's promising life was cut short when her volatile, on-again, off-again boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set the 31-year-old on fire. The horrific attack left 90 percent of body covered in third- or fourth-degree burns. Ultimately, the mother of two died from her wounds. Although doctors were not optimistic about her chances of survival after the attack, she lived for two...
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
American tourist ‘raped on sunbed after being dragged from Mykonos beach bar on Greek holiday’
AN American tourist was allegedly raped on a sunbed after being dragged from a beach bar in Mykonos. The suspect is said to have grabbed the 26-year-old by the hand at a popular bar on the Greek island before forcing her to the beach and attacking her. The woman told...
Woman Mauled To Death By Dogs Inside Home, Man Arrested: Police
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after the woman was reportedly killed by the dogs.
California hiker who went to find help for girlfriend found dead
A California hiker was found dead Thursday after leaving his girlfriend on a trail to find her water in the mountains of Santa Barbara County, authorities said. More than 60 people and several search dogs spent days combing the area for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, whose body was found at 9:29 a.m. between Trespass Trail and Highway 101, according Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty
A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say
A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.Read it at KWTX-TV
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
At least 25 dead in horror plunge as bus carrying wedding party plummets 1,600ft into mountain gorge in India
AT least 25 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests plummeted 1600ft into a mountain gorge in India. The large group were travelling back from Laldhang in the Haridwar district before the coach hurtled off the road in Pauri Garhwal. According to officials, at least 45 people were...
