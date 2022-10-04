ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Source code for Alder Lake BIOS was posted to GitHub

In a nutshell: Apparent source code for Alder Lake BIOS has been shared online. It seems to have been leaked in its entirety at 5.9 GB uncompressed, possibly by someone working at a motherboard vendor, or accidentally by a Lenovo manufacturing partner. Some Twitter users seem to think that the...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Intel doubles down on graphics cards with next-gen Arc GPUs already in the works

Intel’s new Arc desktop graphics cards, the A770 and A750, are now tantalizingly close to their October 12 release date (a day they share with Nvidia’s RTX 4090 launch). Also taking place that day is Microsoft’s Surface showcase and the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. Don’t even talk to me about the looming specter of Black Friday.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Intel Arc A770

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards genuinely impressed us on numerous occasions during testing and we believe...
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TechSpot

Is AMD Zen 4 Too Hot for a Box Cooler? Ryzen 7600X + Wraith Spire Tested

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. One of the biggest points of contention with new AMD Zen 4 CPUs is their operating temperature, which is typically up around 95C. AMD has addressed this by saying it's all by design and is intended, but that hasn't stopped the Internet from drawing its own conclusions and assumptions.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Noctua announces thermal paste guard for AMD AM5 processors

In a nutshell: Noctua's thermal paste guard mounts around the IHS of AM5 CPUs to prevent thermal paste from accumulating in the small cutouts. This should make it easier to clean the processor when remounting or replacing the CPU cooler. Noctua just unveiled its new thermal paste guard for AMD...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Leaked benchmarks show the new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB breaking 3GHz

Highly anticipated: A recent Chiphell forum post shows Nvidia's RTX 4080 16GB breaking the 3GHz mark in 3DMark TimeSpy. More impressively, Nvidia's new architecture hit those speeds at its default 320w power limit. If true, the RTX 4080 16GB will offer users access to impressive clock speeds without the 4090's reported power requirements.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ufw#Wd Black#Sandisk#M2
TechSpot

Amazon halts Scout delivery robot field testing, will reassign employees to other projects

Recap: Amazon is winding down one of its more ambitious projects in an effort to cut costs. The e-commerce giant started field testing Scout, an autonomic robotic vehicle designed to make deliveries in neighborhoods, nearly four years ago. Testing commenced in Amazon's home state of Washington before expanding to other regions including Tennessee, Georgia and Southern California.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Microsoft Exchange under 0-day attack, hundreds of thousands of servers at risk

In a nutshell: A couple of new security vulnerabilities are threatening more than 200,000 Exchange servers worldwide. The culprits, likely Chinese-based, are trying to spread a remotely-controlled encrypted backdoor. Microsoft Exchange is again experiencing a security risk involving hundreds of thousands of servers worldwide. Unknown bad actors are exploiting two...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
TechSpot

Linux 6.0 releases stable branch supporting latest architecture

Something to look forward to: Users interested in new chip architectures like Raptor Lake, Arc Alchemist, or RDNA 3 will receive expanded Linux support with the release of the OS' latest kernel. Linux 6.0 introduces many other improvements with other important updates coming very soon with 6.1. Stable Linux kernel...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Linux kernel 5.19.12 can damage Intel laptop LCDs

PSA: Users running Linux on laptops with Intel processors should avoid Linux Kernel 5.19.12 due to an error that might physically harm the display. Fortunately, kernel 5.19.13 has already fixed the issue. Versions 6.0 and 6.1 have also begun rolling out with many significant changes. Recent reports from Intel laptop...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs. Intel Core i9-12900K

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Last week we checked out the flagship 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X and found it to be a productivity monster, crushing the Core i9-12900K with ease. However, that CPU is also quite a bit more expensive than the Core i9, so today we're taking a look at a Zen 4 processor priced to compete with the 12900K, and that processor is the Ryzen 9 7900X.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Quake 1 receives a ray tracing mod

Cool stuff: After Nvidia added ray tracing to Quake II, many wondered why no one brought the feature to its predecessor. A prolific modder has now released a conversion to fill that gap, while asking fans to wait a little longer for another highly-anticipated project. Sultim "sultim_t" Tsyrendashiev is back,...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

TechSpot

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy