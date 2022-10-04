Related
Source code for Alder Lake BIOS was posted to GitHub
In a nutshell: Apparent source code for Alder Lake BIOS has been shared online. It seems to have been leaked in its entirety at 5.9 GB uncompressed, possibly by someone working at a motherboard vendor, or accidentally by a Lenovo manufacturing partner. Some Twitter users seem to think that the...
TechRadar
Intel doubles down on graphics cards with next-gen Arc GPUs already in the works
Intel’s new Arc desktop graphics cards, the A770 and A750, are now tantalizingly close to their October 12 release date (a day they share with Nvidia’s RTX 4090 launch). Also taking place that day is Microsoft’s Surface showcase and the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. Don’t even talk to me about the looming specter of Black Friday.
Intel Arc A770
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards genuinely impressed us on numerous occasions during testing and we believe...
techeblog.com
Acer Swift Edge is World’s Lightest 16-inch OLED Laptop, Powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series Processors
There’s the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, and then the Acer Swift Edge, the world’s lightest 16-inch OLED laptop. At just 2.58-pounds and 0.51-inches thick, this laptop boasts an ultra-slim magnesium aluminum chassis that is both durable as well as portable, even with its 16-inch 4K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support.
Is AMD Zen 4 Too Hot for a Box Cooler? Ryzen 7600X + Wraith Spire Tested
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. One of the biggest points of contention with new AMD Zen 4 CPUs is their operating temperature, which is typically up around 95C. AMD has addressed this by saying it's all by design and is intended, but that hasn't stopped the Internet from drawing its own conclusions and assumptions.
Noctua announces thermal paste guard for AMD AM5 processors
In a nutshell: Noctua's thermal paste guard mounts around the IHS of AM5 CPUs to prevent thermal paste from accumulating in the small cutouts. This should make it easier to clean the processor when remounting or replacing the CPU cooler. Noctua just unveiled its new thermal paste guard for AMD...
TechSpot
Leaked benchmarks show the new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB breaking 3GHz
Highly anticipated: A recent Chiphell forum post shows Nvidia's RTX 4080 16GB breaking the 3GHz mark in 3DMark TimeSpy. More impressively, Nvidia's new architecture hit those speeds at its default 320w power limit. If true, the RTX 4080 16GB will offer users access to impressive clock speeds without the 4090's reported power requirements.
TechSpot
Core i9-13900K beats Ryzen 7000 in LN2 overclocking battle after Intel chip hits 8.2 GHz
What just happened? An Intel chip has passed the 8 GHz frequency for the first time in over eight years. An engineering sample of the Core i9-13900K reached 8.2 GHz using plenty of liquid nitrogen, showing the overclocking potential of the upcoming processor. During the Intel Creator Challenge PC Modding...
Amazon halts Scout delivery robot field testing, will reassign employees to other projects
Recap: Amazon is winding down one of its more ambitious projects in an effort to cut costs. The e-commerce giant started field testing Scout, an autonomic robotic vehicle designed to make deliveries in neighborhoods, nearly four years ago. Testing commenced in Amazon's home state of Washington before expanding to other regions including Tennessee, Georgia and Southern California.
Has Samsung finally begun production of its 89-inch MicroLED TV?
Reports suggest that, after months of delays, Samsung has finally begun production of its 89-inch MicroLED TV.
Best SSDs 2022: From Budget SATA to Blazing-Fast NVMe
We recommend the best SSDs for every need and budget based on our extensive lab tests.
Microsoft Exchange under 0-day attack, hundreds of thousands of servers at risk
In a nutshell: A couple of new security vulnerabilities are threatening more than 200,000 Exchange servers worldwide. The culprits, likely Chinese-based, are trying to spread a remotely-controlled encrypted backdoor. Microsoft Exchange is again experiencing a security risk involving hundreds of thousands of servers worldwide. Unknown bad actors are exploiting two...
The best Amazon Prime Early Access gaming PC deals
Amazon Prime Early Access could be a great time to grab a gaming PC deal now the RTX 40-series GPUs have been announced.
Linux 6.0 releases stable branch supporting latest architecture
Something to look forward to: Users interested in new chip architectures like Raptor Lake, Arc Alchemist, or RDNA 3 will receive expanded Linux support with the release of the OS' latest kernel. Linux 6.0 introduces many other improvements with other important updates coming very soon with 6.1. Stable Linux kernel...
Linux kernel 5.19.12 can damage Intel laptop LCDs
PSA: Users running Linux on laptops with Intel processors should avoid Linux Kernel 5.19.12 due to an error that might physically harm the display. Fortunately, kernel 5.19.13 has already fixed the issue. Versions 6.0 and 6.1 have also begun rolling out with many significant changes. Recent reports from Intel laptop...
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs. Intel Core i9-12900K
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Last week we checked out the flagship 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X and found it to be a productivity monster, crushing the Core i9-12900K with ease. However, that CPU is also quite a bit more expensive than the Core i9, so today we're taking a look at a Zen 4 processor priced to compete with the 12900K, and that processor is the Ryzen 9 7900X.
Microsoft releases guide to optimize Windows 11 gaming performance
TL;DR: Ever since Windows 11 was released about a year ago, some gamers who made the jump found that their gaming performance had dropped off slightly compared to Windows 10. Over a year later, Microsoft has published a guide to help users regain their frames. Windows 11 hasn't had the...
Some RTX 4090 graphics cards recommend a beefier PSU than Nvidia's guidance
In a nutshell: Nvidia has already clarified its power supply recommendations for new RTX 40-series graphics cards, but some add-in board (AIB) partners have issued their own guidance that is much higher than Nvidia's. Tom's Hardware recently inspected the recommended wattage requirements for various AIB partners and found a range...
notebookcheck.net
Huawei previews Vision Smart Screen 75-inch and 86-inch Smart TVs with 120 Hz refresh rates
Huawei has previewed more Smart TVs, having recently presented the Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition. Teased on Weibo, both TVs will sit within its Vision Smart Screen series. While Huawei has not listed either Smart TV on its website yet, its Weibo preview outlines numerous features. For one, Huawei...
Quake 1 receives a ray tracing mod
Cool stuff: After Nvidia added ray tracing to Quake II, many wondered why no one brought the feature to its predecessor. A prolific modder has now released a conversion to fill that gap, while asking fans to wait a little longer for another highly-anticipated project. Sultim "sultim_t" Tsyrendashiev is back,...
TechSpot
