AZFamily
Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
AZFamily
JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
AZFamily
Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
AZFamily
Sunny fall week ahead for the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Highs on Sunday will top out in the low 90s which is right where we should be for this time of the year. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower in the late afternoon and evening, though nothing worth canceling outdoor plans for. This upcoming week is also on target temperature-wise for this time of the year! Everyday will have highs in the low 90s.
AZFamily
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women
AZFamily
Native American Parade comes through Phoenix, celebrations continue through weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Native American heritage celebrations you won’t want to miss are happening all throughout Phoenix and the Valley this weekend into Monday!. On Saturday morning, Native American Connections held its 39th annual parade, starting at 9 a.m. at 3rd Street and Oak and ending at Indian School Road. There were floats, performers and more celebrating their heritage. Watch above to see Arizona’s Family reporter Jessica Parsons speak with event coordinators and participants! After the parade, the Phoenix Indian School Visitors Center will be open until 3 p.m. to the public to continue the celebrations.
AZFamily
Hundreds gather in Scottsdale to show support for Iranian women
AZFamily
Two hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A multiple-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lane of the U.S. 60 near the Val Vista exit in Mesa. Police say the accident involved three vehicles and a pedestrian. First responders arrived at the scene and took two people to the hospital. The status of their injuries is unknown.
AZFamily
Cooler than average temperatures for the Valley this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a much cooler day for the Valley with highs to reach 88 with partly cloudy skies. The average this time of the year is 93. We are also tracking a 20% chance for showers in the late afternoon and overnight. Your outdoors plans in the morning and early afternoon are looking safe, just keep in mind the winds will get breezy at times throughout the afternoon.
AZFamily
20 metros with the most tour and travel guides
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Travelers are raring to hit the road and take in some of the best attractions in the United States. More than 30,980 tour and travel guides are ready to show them the way. Bounce examined employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find which metropolitan...
AZFamily
Scottsdale company using 3D scans to create mouthpieces for high school athletes
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For decades, the technique of fitting mouthguards for sports has mainly used the same “boil and bite” process. Now, a Scottsdale company is changing the game by using 3D scans to custom-fit each mouthpiece for players. Players and coaches alike are seeing the...
AZFamily
Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
AZFamily
City of Tempe sides with Shady Park in ongoing case against retirement community
AZFamily
Queen Creek boarding school described as "boot camp" by former parents
AZFamily
Wtinesses reports shots fired outside football game at Phoenix high school
AZFamily
Scottsdale Community College offers free production assistant workshops
AZFamily
Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park is filled with fun!
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From German dancers to eating brats; riding rides, to playing any of the fun games. Arizona’s Family is showcasing the best of Four Peaks Oktoberfest in Tempe. Celebrate with three days of live music, brats, beer, and extra fun like dachshund races, keg tappings, karaoke, carnival rides, and much more.
AZFamily
Phoenix Rising teams up with State Forty Eight Foundation to design mural for elemenatary school
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Rising FC and the State Forty-Eight Foundation teamed out to do something meaningful for a Valley elementary school. Players and nonprofit members alike will be working to create an inspirational mural at Starlight Park Elementary in Phoenix. Organizers say the mural uses a paint-by-number design to allow volunteers and students to participate in the process. The design meshes together “Rising as One” and “Una Familia,” representing the school district and the sport’s team slogans to encompass a global theme.
AZFamily
Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.
