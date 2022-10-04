ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
AZFamily

JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
AZFamily

Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
AZFamily

Sunny fall week ahead for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Highs on Sunday will top out in the low 90s which is right where we should be for this time of the year. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower in the late afternoon and evening, though nothing worth canceling outdoor plans for. This upcoming week is also on target temperature-wise for this time of the year! Everyday will have highs in the low 90s.
AZFamily

Native American Parade comes through Phoenix, celebrations continue through weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Native American heritage celebrations you won’t want to miss are happening all throughout Phoenix and the Valley this weekend into Monday!. On Saturday morning, Native American Connections held its 39th annual parade, starting at 9 a.m. at 3rd Street and Oak and ending at Indian School Road. There were floats, performers and more celebrating their heritage. Watch above to see Arizona’s Family reporter Jessica Parsons speak with event coordinators and participants! After the parade, the Phoenix Indian School Visitors Center will be open until 3 p.m. to the public to continue the celebrations.
AZFamily

Hundreds gather in Scottsdale to show support for Iranian women

A major change to abortion rights in the state makes it temporarily legal to get an abortion up until 15 weeks. The appellate judges sided with Planned Parenthood Arizona, writing that there's a need to straighten out the state's abortion laws.
AZFamily

Two hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A multiple-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lane of the U.S. 60 near the Val Vista exit in Mesa. Police say the accident involved three vehicles and a pedestrian. First responders arrived at the scene and took two people to the hospital. The status of their injuries is unknown.
AZFamily

Cooler than average temperatures for the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a much cooler day for the Valley with highs to reach 88 with partly cloudy skies. The average this time of the year is 93. We are also tracking a 20% chance for showers in the late afternoon and overnight. Your outdoors plans in the morning and early afternoon are looking safe, just keep in mind the winds will get breezy at times throughout the afternoon.
AZFamily

20 metros with the most tour and travel guides

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Travelers are raring to hit the road and take in some of the best attractions in the United States. More than 30,980 tour and travel guides are ready to show them the way. Bounce examined employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find which metropolitan...
AZFamily

Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
AZFamily

City of Tempe sides with Shady Park in ongoing case against retirement community

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Tempe has sided with Shady Park in an ongoing case against a retirement community.
AZFamily

Wtinesses reports shots fired outside football game at Phoenix high school

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Witnesses reported shots fired outside a football game at a Phoenix high school.
AZFamily

Scottsdale Community College offers free production assistant workshops

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale Community College is offering free production assistant workshops.
AZFamily

Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park is filled with fun!

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From German dancers to eating brats; riding rides, to playing any of the fun games. Arizona’s Family is showcasing the best of Four Peaks Oktoberfest in Tempe. Celebrate with three days of live music, brats, beer, and extra fun like dachshund races, keg tappings, karaoke, carnival rides, and much more.
AZFamily

Phoenix Rising teams up with State Forty Eight Foundation to design mural for elemenatary school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Rising FC and the State Forty-Eight Foundation teamed out to do something meaningful for a Valley elementary school. Players and nonprofit members alike will be working to create an inspirational mural at Starlight Park Elementary in Phoenix. Organizers say the mural uses a paint-by-number design to allow volunteers and students to participate in the process. The design meshes together “Rising as One” and “Una Familia,” representing the school district and the sport’s team slogans to encompass a global theme.
AZFamily

Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.
