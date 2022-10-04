ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker's son trashes him and conservative supporters after report he paid for abortion: 'You don't get to pretend you're some sort of moral family guy'

By Natalie Musumeci
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
  • The son of pro-life Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker again lashed out at his father on social media.
  • "Family values people? He has four kids, four different women, wasn't in the house raising one of them," Christian Walker said.
  • This comes after a report that said Herschel Walker previously urged a woman he was dating to get an abortion.

The son of pro-life Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker lashed out at his father and conservative supporters in new videos posted Tuesday after a report that Walker urged a woman he was dating to get an abortion and reportedly reimbursed her after the procedure.

"Family values people? He has four kids, four different women, wasn't in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?" Walker's son, Christian Walker, railed in a video posted to Twitter.

The 23-year-old continued, "Don't lie on the lives you've destroyed and act like you're some moral family man. Y'all should care about that, conservatives."

The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Herschel Walker urged a woman he was dating in 2009 to get an abortion and reimbursed her for it when she had the procedure. The news outlet did not identify the woman.

In a statement on Twitter, Herschel Walker denied that this happened and said he would sue the Daily Beast for "this defamatory lie."

He called the Daily Beast report a "repugnant hatchet job from a democrat activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started."

He later said in a separate tweet: "I LOVE my son no matter what."

Herschel Walker's campaign did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Christian Walker, who is the candidate's son with ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, said that he "stayed silent as the atrocities against my mom were downplayed."

"Everything has been a lie," a fired-up Christian Walker said. "You don't get to pretend you're some sort of moral family guy."

In another video posted on Tuesday, the younger Walker said his parents went through a "dirty divorce."

"I went through a lot as a child and you dont anything. You dont know the ebbs and flows of our relationship," Christian Walker said. "Nobody knows anything."

Christian Walker did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Pooda 06
2d ago

Hershel is a puppet put in there so he can lie and do any way Trump want. He need to stop embarrassing himself and be removed.

The gloves are on...
2d ago

Christian Walker....what him daddy ain't..tragic and a therapist has some serious work cut out for this familal relationship....What an uneeded implosion of messiness of what we already know....Herschel Walker doesn't have the integrity, temperament, class, character, dignity, mental stability or experience to lead his "own" let alone a whole constituency.I found it interesting his som kept referring to his mother being disrespected.....More to that story too I am sure 🤔......

1TinyDancer
2d ago

People change. I have known people who had an abortion when they were very young and have regretted it. Look at what they have done lately. We could all be called out on something in our pasts. Saints are very few. Sadly we are forced to choose the lesser evil.

Business Insider

Business Insider

