Herschel Walker's son trashes him and conservative supporters after report he paid for abortion: 'You don't get to pretend you're some sort of moral family guy'

The son of pro-life Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker lashed out at his father and conservative supporters in new videos posted Tuesday after a report that Walker urged a woman he was dating to get an abortion and reportedly reimbursed her after the procedure.

"Family values people? He has four kids, four different women, wasn't in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?" Walker's son, Christian Walker, railed in a video posted to Twitter.

The 23-year-old continued, "Don't lie on the lives you've destroyed and act like you're some moral family man. Y'all should care about that, conservatives."

The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Herschel Walker urged a woman he was dating in 2009 to get an abortion and reimbursed her for it when she had the procedure. The news outlet did not identify the woman.

In a statement on Twitter, Herschel Walker denied that this happened and said he would sue the Daily Beast for "this defamatory lie."

He called the Daily Beast report a "repugnant hatchet job from a democrat activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started."

He later said in a separate tweet: "I LOVE my son no matter what."

Herschel Walker's campaign did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Christian Walker, who is the candidate's son with ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, said that he "stayed silent as the atrocities against my mom were downplayed."

"Everything has been a lie," a fired-up Christian Walker said. "You don't get to pretend you're some sort of moral family guy."

In another video posted on Tuesday, the younger Walker said his parents went through a "dirty divorce."

"I went through a lot as a child and you dont anything. You dont know the ebbs and flows of our relationship," Christian Walker said. "Nobody knows anything."

Christian Walker did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.