Big Oklahoma Loss shakes up the Power Rankings

The bottom half of the rankings changed a lot due to the Oklahoma free-fall.

This was probably the tamest week of results for the Power Rankings, given that the higher ranked team in each matchup won. But with one huge margin that was unexpected, there was enough movement to shake up the bottom of the rankings.

We didn't answer nearly as many questions as I was hoping, but this weekend is set up for some massive showdowns.

A quick reminder on how I intend to do this power ranking. It is NOT just going to be restating the standings. It is entirely possible that a team that has a worse record lands higher on the list, especially if they are playing really well as of late. Similarly, it is also not going to be a "who's hottest" list. Instead, it will be a subjective mix of which team is playing better and which team I think IS better, with a tiebreaker going to teams that have significantly outperformed my expectations.

So with that, here are the Blue Wings Rising Big 12 Football Power Rankings after Week 5:

1. Kansas Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) (LW: 1, High: 1)

Last Week: 14-11 W vs Iowa State

This Week: vs #17 TCU (4-0)

Sure the win against Iowa State was ugly. But it also answered one of the biggest questions about this team. The defense showed that they can step up consistently when the offense isn't performing. Sure they got some special teams luck to help them in the win, but it's hard to hold that against them.

2. Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) (LW: 2, High: 1)

Last Week: 36-25 W at #16 Baylor

This Week: vs Texas Tech (3-2)

Their first conference game was successful on the road, and they did enough to retain their spot from the previous week. Spencer Sanders wasn't perfect, but he was good enough to take advantage of a Baylor defense that still seems to be finding their footing. And the defense did enough to take advantage of some mistakes to end the game. But the first outing was weird enough that you could read into it both good and bad, so they maintain their spot.

3. Kansas State Wildcats (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) (LW: 3 High: 1)

Last Week: 37-28 W vs Texas Tech

This Week: at Iowa State (3-2)

Against Texas Tech Adrian Martinez was able to show off his running ability in combination with Deuce Vaughn. And so long as they are able to get that run game going, Kansas State will likely roll. But this week will give us a chance to see if Kansas State can answer their biggest question, as Iowa State has been very good against the run this year. Pass this test, and it will be hard to justify keeping them this low.



4. TCU Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) (LW: 4 High: 4)

Last Week: 55-24 W vs #18 Oklahoma

This Week: at #19 Kansas (5-0)

What a performance against Oklahoma! Max Duggan looks amazing, and the defense is playing much better than expected. But it is also reasonable to question how much of this is due to the level of competition given how many problems we have seen Oklahoma have so far this year. It's not fair to entirely discount their great start, but this week against Kansas will be a clear indication of whether this will be a season-long performance or if we should temper expectations for this team.

5. Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) (LW: 6 High: 3)

Last Week: 37-28 L at Kansas State

This Week: at #7 Oklahoma State (4-0)

Yes, they lost. But they also did about what we expected from them, where Donovan Smith showed the ability to make big plays. But his mistakes in this game were killer, and the defense that has been so opportunistic wasn't able to stop the run, which limited turnover opportunities. They move up more because of the poor play by Oklahoma.

6. Baylor Bears (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) (LW: 7 High: 7)

Last Week: 31-24 W at Iowa State

This Week: BYE

They had some fight against Oklahoma State, and there are definitely positive signs to build on. Blake Shapen made some pretty big mistakes in the fourth quarter, but there were enough flashes in the third that Baylor moves up with the Oklahoma drop.

7. Texas Longhorns (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) (LW: 9 High: 6)

Last Week: 38-20 W vs West Virginia

This Week: vs Oklahoma (3-2)

The defense was back to looking good, but it's fair to question how much of that was related to West Virginia offensive struggles. Quinn Ewers is expected back this week against Oklahoma, and we'll see if he is the shot in the arm this offense needs.

8. Oklahoma Sooners (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) (LW: 5, High 3)

Last Week: 55-24 L at TCU

This Week: vs Texas (3-2)

Is this team any good at all? I had questioned them based on the first half of the Kent State game, and outside of a beatdown of an awful Nebraska team, I've been mostly right. The offense looked lost even before Dillon Gabriel got hurt, and the defense has been absolutely atrocious. Even worse, I'm not sure if the coaches or the players are a bigger problem for this defense.

9. Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) (LW: 8 High: 5)

Last Week: 14-11 L at Kansas

This Week: vs #20 Kansas State (4-1)

The offense at Iowa State is abysmal right now and the majority of that can be traced to playcalling. This coaching staff has become predictable and doesn't appear to be using the players effectively. And while the defense has been bordering on great, they can't be expected to win games for this team alone.

10. West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) (LW: 10 High: 10)

Last Week: 38-20 L at Texas

This Week: BYE

The bye week is here, and you could say that this would be a good chance for them to regroup. Unfortunately, I'm not sure what exactly they are going to be able to do. Health has been one of the biggest issues, and the injury to CJ Donaldson is troubling. It's pretty clear at this point that the only reason Neal Brown is still coach is because of the big buyout he is owed. Will things get bad enough that they feel they have no choice but to get rid of him?

