Farmers’ Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac Predict Mild Winter For Some, Bitter Cold For Others
Summer just ended and fall has just begun, but that’s not stopping the Farmers’ Almanac and The Old Farmer’s Almanac from releasing their winter weather predictions. Their official “weather forecasters” claim to use a top-secret process to achieve their “super accurate” long range prediction.
Time Out Global
Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week
Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice Rinks
New York is no stranger to heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures. For the 2022-2023 season, the Farmer's Almanac predicts an early winter filled with low temperatures, slush, ice, and snow.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
WCPO
More seasonal weather until the end of the week
It will stay clear overnight and chilly once again. With calm winds continuing overnight, we will see temperatures dip down into the low 40s and another chance at some patchy fog. Wednesday is going to be a spectacular day as well, with slightly warmer temperatures. It will stay mostly clear...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Getting Soggy This Week & Snow Will Hit Some Regions
Parts of the province will look more like winter than fall this week as snow starts coming back into Ontario's weather forecast. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a shot of modified arctic air will make its way into several northern Ontario areas at the end of the week, allowing for snow over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
natureworldnews.com
Forecast Warns Nearly-Record High Temperatures in Pacific Northwest
The latest forecast revealed that residents might feel near-record high to warm temperatures in the Pacific Northwest over the next few days. After Florida and South Carolina suffered from hurricanes, causing widespread flooding and damage to properties, forecasts suggested that some parts in the Pacific Northwest could feel temperature-like August rather than the warm feeling of October.
Narcity
BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow
B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Sunny day for NYC, few clouds throughout night
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Rizzo says today will be sunny, with a few clouds during the night.
Critical Fire Weather Continues In Our Region Saturday
Critical fire weather conditions are expected into Saturday afternoon. Strong, gusty east winds with very dry air will promote the rapid spread of any new/existing fires. These conditions could quickly and unexpectedly become life threatening. While strong winds are expected to continue into Saturday. Do your part to by being...
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Wet and windy week ahead as unsettled conditions to continue
After a mixed weekend, unfortunately things aren't set to improve much. The week ahead is set to be unsettled with rain and wind, although there will be a few sunny spells. It will be a cloudy start to the day on Monday, and Met Eireann predicts that it'll be a wet one too. Showers will become persistent throughout the day with temperatures set to reach highs of 15 to 18 degrees.
Weather Permitting: A gorgeous weekend ahead
It took a hurricane to finally wipe out the long-running rainfall shortage across the Cape Fear region. The weekend soaking by Ian erased the dry spell that stretched back into mid-spring across the region — across nearly all of North Carolina, in fact. The only abnormally dry area now is high in the mountains, just as leaf season begins.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 11:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood causing damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast. Some critical infrastructure in communities may be inundated. Significant erosion is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 5 to 7 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday night through Friday morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 14:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-06 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gila River Valley; Southeast Yuma County; Yuma A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Yuma County through 300 PM MST At 229 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ligurta, or near Fortuna Foothills, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fortuna Foothills and Ligurta. This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Salt Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Salt Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hudspeth and east central El Paso Counties through 500 PM MDT At 410 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Indian Cliffs Ranch, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Loma Linda, Desert Haven and Hueco Mountain Wind Ranch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 14:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-06 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Cochise County through 315 PM MST At 232 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near St. David, or 11 miles southeast of Benson. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Benson and St. David. This includes Route 80 between mile markers 296 and 310. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Dust Advisory issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 14:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-06 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 330 PM MST/330 PM PDT/. * At 232 PM MST/232 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Cibola to 19 miles west of Yuma Proving Ground to 10 miles west of Martinez Lake, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 37 and 73. Locations impacted include Cibola and Glamis. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 15:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-06 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 530 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 328 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tucson, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes and Catalina Foothills. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 14:19:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages.
