ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Doctors recommend getting flu shot early this year

By Jon Rudder
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLKq5_0iLUFExB00

The Centers for Disease Control says 11% of the population comes down with Influenza each year, but this year doctors are saying they are expecting a bigger surge in cases than usual.

Mask fatigue and lower immunity are two of the biggest reasons why experts fear cases may spike this season after case volumes stayed relatively mild over the past two years. As the weather gets colder and more people start coming indoors, doctors say the sooner you get a flu shot, the better.

“Indoor time, a lot of family time, and that's respiratory virus time,” said Dr. Kenneth Koncilja, a Cleveland Clinic geriatric medicine physician.

Flu season in Northeast Ohio typically peaks in February or March and we don’t usually see a high number of cases in the fall. Doctors look to Australia to get a feel for how our flu season might shake out, and they’re noticing a concerning trend.

“Australia had a significantly earlier flu season than normal, two months earlier and it was three times as severe as the typical average over the last 20 years,” said Koncilja.

Doctors say flu season hasn’t been as severe over the last two years because of masking and social distancing, with few cases reported last year. But as the world goes back to normal, they’re anticipating a spike in Influenza this season.

“Last year there was more of a flu season than there was in 2020, but we had a very mild flu season,” said Koncilja.

The CDC recommends everyone six months or older get a flu vaccine annually. Health experts warn parents should be extra cautious this year when their child goes back to school. The flu is also dangerous to people 65 and older or those with underlying medical conditions.

“Influenza causes a tremendous amount of inflammation in your body,” said Dr. Keith Armitage, head of the Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine and International health. “If you're frail and just don't have much reserve, don't have much near cardiac reserve or pulmonary reserve, it can be really a serious illness.”

Experts are suggesting a revived-up shot for seniors that offers extra protection to the standard flu shot.

“There's a higher dose flu shot that gives longer-lasting protection,” Armitage said. “We do recommend what's called the high dose flu shot for people over 65,”

With COVID-19 still a threat, many people are asking if they can still get a COVID booster. Doctors say yes, and that it’s a good idea to get them at the same time.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do

One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained

Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HEALTH
The Atlantic

When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?

For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Flu Shot#Cdc#Travel Medicine#Diseases#Linus Influenza#General Health#Cleveland Clinic
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

Is it COVID-19, the flu or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference

As the annual respiratory virus season kicks off, it can be difficult to distinguish between colds, the flu, allergies and COVID-19 because their symptoms can be so similar. All of them can cause symptoms like fatigue, congestion and sneezing — but without knowing what’s making you sick, it can be hard to take care of yourself.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NBC Chicago

Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?

As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

Experts say a horrible flu season is coming

After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
HEALTH
KCAU 9 News

Seniors need revved-up flu shots this fall, doctors say

Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don’t skip your flu shot this fall — and seniors, ask for a special extra-strength kind. After flu hit historically low levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be poised for a comeback. The main clue: A nasty flu season just ended in Australia.
HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

More than 2 dozen sick in new outbreak from Salmonella Litchfield

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by Salmonella Litchfield. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement this afternoon, the FDA reported there are 28 patients confirmed with infections. The agency did not indicate how old the patients are or where they live. The agency also did not report whether any patients have been hospitalized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Experts warn severe flu season is coming, urge vaccinations

For years, Jeri Stuart didn't get a flu shot. Now, the 54-year-old breast cancer survivor does not want to gamble with her health. She got her flu shot last week. "My mother always hounded me to get them done," she said. "I figured, you know what, let's just get everything that we can to ensure that I don't get sick." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging everyone 6 months and older to also get their flu shot. Public health officials are worried about a false sense of security after two milder flu seasons due to COVID precautions. Australia, which experiences winter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Clayton News Daily

Flu Shot Side Effects Like Fatigue Don't Mean You Have the Flu, But They Do Exist—Here Are the Ones to Know About

During a normal season, the flu affects five to 20 percent of the population. That’s tens of millions of individuals in the United States alone. And the severity of the virus varies—some people will experience mild symptoms, while others die from the flu. According to the World Health Organization, the seasonal flu kills somewhere between 290,000 to 650,000 a year.
HEALTH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy