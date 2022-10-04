Ukraine set to join Spain -Portugal bid to co-host 2030 World Cup , person familiar with decision tells AP.

Related
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Czech Petition on Annexing Kaliningrad From Russia Signed by Thousands
"As Russia showed us in Crimea and...now in the east of Ukraine, it is perfectly fine to step onto the territory of a foreign state," the petition reads.
Turkey’s president warns West: ‘Russia is not a country that can be underestimated’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday criticized the West for its “provocation-based policy” toward Russia. “I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated,” Erdoğan said at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, per translations in the news outlet Anadolu Agency.
CNBC
Putin delays surprise speech; Germany's Scholz says Russia needs to understand it can't win in Ukraine
Russian-backed officials in several parts of Ukraine have announced plans to hold referenda on joining Russia. Ukraine has slammed the upcoming votes as fake attempt to legitimize Russia's invasion and slammed the prospect of "sham" ballots. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russian producers of military equipment to up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Ukraine’s President Zelensky says Russia ‘destroying all life’ as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns
Kyiv’s army is carrying out a “fast and powerful” advance in Ukraine to push back the Russian forces in country’s south, recapturing “dozens of settlements” absorbed by Moscow’s illegal annexation, President Volodymr Zelensky has claimed. In his late night address on Tuesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war
China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid
Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine
BERLIN (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year. The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
WARSAW, Poland — Ukraine’s prosecutor general says more evidence of torture and unnecessary killings is turning up in areas of the country previously held by Russian forces, including four bodies found in the Kharkiv region with bound or handcuffed hands. Andriy Kostin also told The Associated Press on the sidelines of a security conference in Poland’s capital on Wednesday that he had just heard about the bodies. He said the dead people were believed to be civilians but an investigation was needed to determine that. Two were found in a factory in the city Kupiansk with their hands bound behind their backs, while the other two were discovered handcuffed in the village of Novoplatonivka, according to Kostin. During public remarks at the Warsaw Security Forum, Kostin said Ukrainian authorities also discovered “six cars where 24 civilians were killed near Kupiansk.” The victims included 13 children and a pregnant woman who were killed while trying to escape, he said, without specifying when the killings took place.
Czech Republic updates warning for citizens to leave Russia
PRAGUE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic widened a warning for its citizens to leave Russia on Monday following Moscow's mobilisation orders last month, the Foreign Ministry said.
Europe hails united stand over Russia's war in Ukraine
PRAGUE (AP) — Leaders across Europe hailed on Thursday their united front against Russia’s war on Ukraine at a summit that also saw the heads of old foes Turkey and Armenia meet face-to-face for the first time since they agreed last year to put decades of bitterness behind them. The inaugural summit of the European Political Community brought together the 27 European Union member countries, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as neighbors like Britain — the only country to have left the EU. Russia was the one major European power not invited to the gathering at Prague Castle along with Belarus, its neighbor and supporter in the war against Ukraine; a conflict fueling an energy crisis and high inflation that are wreaking havoc on Europe’s economies. “Leaders leave this summit with greater collective resolve to stand up to Russian aggression. What we have seen in Prague is a forceful show of solidarity with Ukraine, and for the principles of freedom and democracy,” said U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Russian journalist: Pro-Kremlin analysts are 'furious' over war in Ukraine
Ekaterina Kotrikadze, Russia’s TV Rain News Director, explains to CNN’s Erin Burnett why Russian pundits and pro-Kremlin analysts are beginning to show frustration on air over the Ukrainian war.
Biden cites Cuban Missile Crisis in describing Putin's nuclear threat
NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons threatens to bring about the biggest such risk since the Cuban Missile Crisis, adding Washington was "trying to figure out" Putin's off-ramp.
Morale is plummeting in Putin's private army as Russia's war in Ukraine falters
The Ukrainians' bodies lay side-by-side on the grass, the earth beside them splayed open by a crater. Dragged to the spot by Russian mercenaries, the victims' arms pointed to where they had died.
Spain, Germany discuss energy crisis before EU summit
MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany held talks in Spain Wednesday, two days before both participate in an European Union summit to discuss Europe’s energy crisis derived from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the northwestern city of A Coruña. The two center-left leaders were accompanied by 15 ministers from their governments. The EU summit in Prague on Friday will likely include discussions on Germany’s plan to subsidize gas prices for its consumers and businesses, a move that has raised questions from France and Italy. Sánchez said that he “empathizes” with Germany due to its pressing need to find alternatives to Russian gas and oil, while adding that the EU should find common solutions. Both Sánchez and Scholz support reforming the EU’s energy market.
Biden vows Russia won't 'get away with' Ukraine annexation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks as President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin he can’t “get away with” seizing Ukrainian land. The Russian annexation, though expected, escalated an already heated conflict that’s become fraught with potential nuclear implications. Biden said his administration would support any effort by Ukraine to retake the annexed territories by force, setting the stage for further hostilities. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that his country would make an “accelerated” bid to join the NATO military alliance, a plan not endorsed by the U.S. or other allies that could add fuel to the fire. “America and its allies are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words and threats,” Biden told reporters. He added that Putin “can’t seize his neighbor’s territory and get away with it.”
US News and World Report
U.S. Accuses Russia of Exploiting Africa Resources to Fund Ukraine War
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused Russian mercenaries on Thursday of exploiting natural resources in the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and elsewhere to help fund Moscow's war in Ukraine, a charge Russia rejected as "anti-Russian rage." U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the Wagner Group...
UK's Liz Truss talks Ukraine and energy supplies with Czech counterpart
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss discussed the need to continue military aid and support for Ukraine when she met her Czech counterpart Petr Fiala at the European Political Community summit in Prague, her office said on Thursday.
ABC News
857K+
Followers
182K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT
Straightforward news, context and analysis.https://abcnews.go.com
Comments / 0