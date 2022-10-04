ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Putin Out of Options to Reverse Ukraine's Advances: General Petraeus

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Retired four-star U.S. General David Petraeus predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has entered a "desperate situation" in Ukraine that has left the Kremlin leader with no more paths to a victory.

Speaking at the annual Warsaw Security Forum in Poland on Tuesday, Petraeus said that "none" of the options lying in front of Putin are options he can get out of.

"Putin cannot do anything to reverse [the situation in Ukraine]. Partial mobilization resulted in more people leaving Russia than show[ing] up at the subscription points," Petraeus said, according to Polish outlet Dziennik.pl.

Petraeus, who served as the CIA director and the commander of coalition forces in Iraq, has repeatedly cautioned the U.S. to take Putin's nuclear threats seriously.

On Tuesday, he added that while the Biden administration's stark warnings to Moscow would not necessarily prevent Putin from launching a nuclear attack, the retired general didn't see a scenario where such a move would benefit Russia or reverse the successful counteroffensive Ukraine has commanded in recent weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DW2gF_0iLUF55t00
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the signing ceremony with separatist leaders on the annexation of four Ukrainian regions at the Grand Kremlin Palace, on September 30, 2022 in Moscow, Russia. "Putin cannot do anything to reverse [the situation in Ukraine]," Petraeus said. Getty Images

During the panel discussion, Petraeus emphasized the "increasingly central position" of Poland, highlighting the presence of the U.S. military in Poland and the growing importance of Polish armed forces in Europe.

"Virtually everything that goes to Ukraine passes through Poland," he said. "This is the center of gravity. We understand its strategic importance."

The ongoing military conflict in Ukraine has taken center stage at the two-day security meeting, where top politicians and defense industry officials gather annually to discuss leading political and military issues.

In his opening remarks, Polish Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the war in Ukraine "has become a reminder for us all that the nightmares of a full-scale war in Europe are not a thing of the past" and that it "begs numerous questions about how to bolster our common security."

On Sunday, Petraeus told ABC News' This Week that "no amount of annexation, no amount of even veiled nuclear threats" could help Putin escape the fact that Ukrainian forces have held their ground in the Donbas.

On Friday, Putin said he was "forever" annexing four regions of Ukraine after referendums (viewed as "shams" by Ukraine and Western nations) held by separatist groups claimed the majority of residents wanted to join Russia. The latest move from Putin also comes on the heels of his September announcement that Russia would mobilize some 300,000 reservists to expand the war effort.

"[Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and Ukraine have mobilized vastly better than has Russia," Petraeus said during his This Week appearance. "Ukraine has recruited, trained, equipped, organized and employed force incomparably better than Russia has."

"There is nothing [Putin] can do at this point," he added.

Newsweek reached out to Russia's foreign ministry for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
POLITICS
Newsweek

U.S. Has Only Two Options Left for Russia's War on Ukraine: RAND

As prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appear to be increasingly unlikely, members of a global policy think tank said that the U.S. and its partners seem to only have two options left when it comes to the ongoing war: ensure a Ukrainian victory or accept the repercussions of a Ukrainian defeat.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Petraeus
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Russian#Kremlin#Polish#Cia
Newsweek

Putin's Allies Are Starting to Turn on Ukraine War

As Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in late February sparked widespread criticism and sanctions, several countries maintained ties with Russia, or at least did not outright condemn the attack. But as the war has stretched on for more than seven months and recent Ukrainian counteroffensives have increased hope...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russian TV Aghast at Ukraine Advance: 'We Are Retreating–What's Happening?'

Russian State TV host Sergey Mardan confronted a former military commander on why Russia was unable to prevent Ukraine from taking back Lyman following the defeat. Russia's loss of Lyman, which is located in the Donetsk region and was being used as a transport and logistics hub, presented a fresh blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin as he escalated the war by annexing four regions of Ukraine.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin's Days Are 'Numbered' After Granting Snowden Citizenship: Graham

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's days are numbered after granting citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, who went on the run after leaking highly classified information from the National Security Agency detailing its surveillance of U.S. citizens. In a Tweet Monday morning, Graham mocked...
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
989M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy