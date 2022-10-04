HOOPERSVILLE, Md. (7News) — The federal government has auctioned off the Hooper Island Lighthouse that's located in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay. The bidding was slow at first -- the lighthouse was stuck at its starting bid of $15,000 for days -- but then a few potential buyers drove up the price to the winning bid of $192,000.

