WSET
Hurricane Ian leaves positive impact on Virginia farmland: VAFB
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — Rarely does good news follow a hurricane. But, in the instance of Hurricane Ian, the Virginia Farm Bureau says Virginia farmers said the storm brought beneficial weather for drought-stressed field crops, hay, and pastureland. Hurricane Ian, the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane...
WSET
How to know when is best to view peak fall foliage across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — It's fall y'all and one of the most popular ways to celebrate is seeing the trees change from luscious summer green to a vibrant display of red, orange, and yellow. But, when is it best to take a look and enjoy?. To help you view...
WSET
Brrrrrrrr: First Autumn frost ahead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You'll want to protect your plants!. A strong cold front arrives this weekend, and your yard could experience frost by Sunday morning. Ahead of the colder air, highs climb into the 70s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Colder air pushes into Virginia by Saturday. Clear...
WSET
Folks give Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale another go
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend was supposed to be the semi-annual Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale that stretches from Lynchburg to Danville, but Hurricane Ian put a damper on those plans. Some folks, like John Toller, were able to get just one day of selling in before the...
WSET
Youngkin announces Energy Technology Testbed to be developed in SWVA
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Tuesday the launch of a first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed in Southwest Virginia that will provide land as laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation. The Energy DELTA Lab’s initial site will be located in Wise County near the Town...
WSET
Florida gubernatorial debate postponed due to Hurricane Ian, will be held later in October
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The gubernatorial debate between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and challenger Charlie Crist hosted by WPEC is being postponed due to the continuing recovery from the devastation left by Hurricane Ian. The debate, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce, is...
WSET
Virginia Employment Commission says 4,200 unemployment claims may have been compromised
RICHLANDS, Va. (WCYB) — Update: News 5 received a response from the Virginia Employment Commission Wednesday, stating that they have identified approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims that may have been compromised. They have since isolated this group to prevent further activity on these and any other claims. The VEC is actively working with law enforcement officials.
WSET
Hooper Island Lighthouse in middle of Chesapeake Bay auctioned for $192,000
HOOPERSVILLE, Md. (7News) — The federal government has auctioned off the Hooper Island Lighthouse that's located in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay. The bidding was slow at first -- the lighthouse was stuck at its starting bid of $15,000 for days -- but then a few potential buyers drove up the price to the winning bid of $192,000.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin awards grant to study meat processing facility for Fauquier Co.
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Youngkin awarded a grant to study meat processing in Fauquier County on Tuesday. Youngkin said he awarded Fauquier County $20,000 from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Planning Grant program to study the economic viability of locating a small-scale meat processing facility at the Fauquier Livestock Exchange in Marshall.
