Stocks slip in Asia, brace for CPI and earnings
SYDNEY, (Reuters) - Stocks slipped in Asia on Monday after a surprise drop in U.S. unemployment quashed any thought of a pivot on policy tightening ahead of a reading on inflation which is expected to see core prices move higher again.
Urgent warning over unofficial WhatsApp apps as Facebook sues developers for ‘stealing data’ from 1million
META, the parent company of Facebook, has sued three Chinese companies, alleging they developed fake knockoff WhatsApp apps, and compromised more than a million accounts. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco, California, on October 4, but legal representation for Rockey Tech Hk Ltd., Beijing Luokai Technlogy Co., Ltd ,and Chitchat Technology Ltd., the defendant companies, could not be immediately identified.
marinelink.com
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Keel Laying Ceremony for Liquefied CO2 Carrier
Japan's Mitsubishi Shipbuilding held a keel laying ceremony on Friday to mark the start of construction for a demonstration test ship for transport of liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2). The LCO2 will be used in conjunction with initiatives by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for its carbon...
Shippers Focus on LNG, Biofuels, Methanol to Meet Emissions Targets
Shipping and commodities firms will commission more ships partly powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) next year while ramping up trials for biofuel bunkering as they seek to cut emissions from ship operations, senior executives said this week. The shipping industry is seeking to reduce its reliance on oil as...
US Imports Headed to Lowest Level Since Early 2021
Imports at the United States’ major container ports are expected to fall to their lowest level in nearly two years by the end of 2022 even though retail sales continue to grow, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released today by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.
US Navy Jet Flew Across Baltic Hours After Nord Stream Burst
A U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea hours after the first damage emerged, according to tracking reviewed by Reuters, a flight Washington said was routine. Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines burst on Sept. 26, draining...
Ocean Group Acquires Verreault Shipyard
Ocean Group announced it has acquired the Verreault shipyard, located in the municipality of Les Méchins, in the Gaspé Peninsula, on Canada's east coast. Founded in 1956, Verreault Shipyard specializes in ship repair and conversion. With this transaction, Ocean Group adds capacity and grows its workforce by a...
