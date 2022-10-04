ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fox17

Grand Rapids water main break causes water outage on NW side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is in the process of wrapping up repairs after a water main break caused a water outage on the northwest side of the city. City officials say the outage affected the following areas:. Seventh Street between Tremont and Covell avenues.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo school closed temporarily after water main break

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Maple Street Magnet School for the Arts closed early today following a water main break. Classes were dismissed at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 and all afterschool activities were canceled. Students who ride buses were transported home after the 11:30 a.m. dismissal. Susan Coney, communications director for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Construction narrows road, widens bike lanes on Kilgore Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two-way traffic reopened Wednesday on Kilgore Road following a project to repave the street and make several other improvements, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The resurfaced street has new asphalt and vehicle lanes have been narrowed to encourage safer speeds, city officials said. Bike lanes...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Safety to assign 12 officers to new bike unit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety wrapped up its final day of training for its new bike unit Thursday. Lovell Street: Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend. The department assigned 12 officers to patrol the community using bicycles as their main source...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Prepping your home this fall could save you from costly winter repairs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the coldest air of the season thus far arriving Thursday night, some homeowners may start thinking about the long stretch of winter ahead. Forecast: Stay with News Channel 3 for the updated weather forecast. As temperatures take a tumble this fall, it's important to complete...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Road closure for resurfacing impacting travel in Norton Shores, Spring Lake Township

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Road work in Ottawa County is impacting travel in southern Norton Shores and Spring Lake Township this October. Those who use Black Lake Road as a short-cut from Pontaluna Road into Ottawa County will want to find a different route as the Ottawa County Road Commission is resurfacing Palm Drive and Hickory Street in Spring Lake Township.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Utility pole catches fire in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — A utility pole caught fire early Thursday morning, sending flames several dozen feet into the air. The pole is located near the intersection of Center Drive NW and Alpine Avenue NW in Walker, near several businesses. The fire appeared to have started near the base of...
WALKER, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Local artist paints mural for Bike Friendly Kalamazoo

PORTAGE, Mich. — A mural created by a local artists, that aims to encourage bike ridership and promote bike safety is going up on Lovers Lane in Portage. The massive 17 by 58 foot painting is the first public mural as part of of Bike Friendly Kalamazoo's public mural program.
KALAMAZOO, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

City of Benton Harbor residents can submit Right of Access forms and sign up for free home lead inspections at Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair on Oct. 6

LANSING, Mich. – City of Benton Harbor homeowners can submit a Right of Access form to get their lead service line replaced as well as sign up for a free home lead inspection during the City of Benton Harbor Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair on Thursday, Oct. 6. The resource fair is being held at the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, Joel E. Smilow Teen Center, 190 W. Empire Avenue, from 4 to 6 p.m.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
103.3 WKFR

Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?

**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo employees to wear sensors, target toxic chemicals at treatment plant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo employees will wear chemical sensor cartridges to target elevated levels of toxic gas at the wastewater plant, according to the city. Northside odor: Kalamazoo drops plans to install biofilter near Graphic Packaging facility. The city hired an industrial hygienist to begin the investigation into high...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s One Way You Can Help Kalamazoo’s Homeless Community this Winter

A local group is gathering much-needed items to help the homeless community in Kalamazoo as the weather turns cold. There is a unique event happening on November 12th, in Kalamazoo to help homeless people here in Kalamazoo. We'll get into what makes this event unique in a moment. First, we have to talk about the items that are needed before the event launches on the 12th. The 'Baby It's Cold Outside' event is asking for new or gently used donations of the following items:
KALAMAZOO, MI

