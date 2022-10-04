Conspiracy Theorists And 16-Hour Days: Inside The Stress Elections Officials Face Ahead Of The Midterms

Read full article on original website
How The Debunked Conspiracy Film “2000 Mules” Became Texas Republican Orthodoxy
Top Texas Republicans have been key promoters of “2000 Mules,” a debunked film by GOP political operative Dinesh D’Souza that falsely claims there was significant voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, which oversees investigations into voter fraud, screened the movie...
Abbott Is Not Sold On Biden’s Pardon Of Marijuana Possession Charges
On Thursday, President Joe Biden took the Texas GOP party by surprise, as he announced a pardon of all federal marijuana possession charges, urging governors to follow suit with state-level convictions. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these...
Beto Holds 12-Point Lead Over Abbott Among Hispanic Voters
A new “Texas Decides” poll, by the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation (THPF) and TEGNA Texas stations WFAA, KHOU, KENS, and KVUE, reveals that Texas Hispanic voters intend to vote for Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the race for Governor, giving him a 12 point lead over his Republican Opponent Gov. Greg Abbott.
Operation Lone Star Troops Could Owe Feds Tax Money Thanks To State’s Payroll Error
Texas National Guard troops deployed to the border by Gov. Greg Abbott could be stuck paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars in unexpected federal taxes for their work on Operation Lone Star because of a payroll error made by state officials. On Thursday, officials with the Texas Military Department...
GOP Migrant Shuffling Stunts May Encourage More Venezuelans To Journey To The U.S.
Once word got out that GOP governors were sending migrants to major U.S. cities, Venezuelans took notice. Attracted by the attention and assistance they are receiving in Texas, some reconsidered an exodus of their own, according to a Los Angeles Times report. Despite seeming to many observers to perhaps be...
Bloomberg Investing $85 Million To Contest Petrochemical Expansion In Texas, Louisiana
Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York and one-time presidential hopeful, has announced a new nonprofit campaign this week called Beyond Petrochemicals: People Over Pollution, to help block the expansion of more than 120 proposed petrochemical industry projects in three states, Texas, Louisiana, and Ohio. Drawing on the success of...
Federal Judge Curtails Protections For LGBTQ Workers, Trans Kids In Response To Texas Lawsuit
A federal judge has ruled that Biden administration guidelines requiring employers to provide protections for LGBTQ employees go too far, in a win for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who brought suit against the rules last fall. The rules were first issued after the landmark ruling in Bostock v. Clayton...
Rochelle Garza Is The Democrats’ Best Chance Of Winning Statewide Office In Texas, But She Still Faces An Uphill Battle
DALLAS — After a whirlwind day of canvassing voters and donors, Rochelle Garza ended a recent evening at Sokol Dallas, a Czech heritage center, where more than a thousand locals came for a fish fry dinner and to quench their curiosity about the Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general.
Texas Scores In The Top Five For Business, Bottom Five For Workers In Recent Surveys
Though Texas ranks in the top five U.S. states for business development and general economic strength, the state scored in the bottom five out of 50 states in a recent wave of studies ranking the best places to live and work, according to recent reports. Oxfam, a global organization that...
GOP Party Prioritizes Immigration Over Abortion And Gun Violence
As the midterms loom over Texas, Republicans are touting border security, while eclipsing virtually every other GOP campaign point, including crime and inflation, a new analysis shows. Republicans in congressional races across Texas tweeted about the border 741 times in September, when the migrant busing stole the national spotlight, according...
Rochelle Garza Cashes In On Paxton’s Run From The Law, Raises $100,000 In New Contributions
Republican Ken Paxton’s re-election bid to remain Texas attorney general took a substantial hit last week, as his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza raised $100,000 of additional campaign contributions in just two days after he fled his home last week to avoid being served a subpoena. Rather than comply with...
Fact-Check: Abbott’s Claim Of Low Energy Prices In Texas Is False
In the only scheduled debate between Governor Greg Abbott and former congressional representative Beto O’Rourke on Friday, Abbott claimed “electricity costs in Texas remain one of the lowest in the entire United States and far lower than the national average.” A look at the numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that this is provably false.
DACA Remains Intact As Appeals Court Sends Case Challenging Its Legality Back To Lower Court In Texas
A federal appeals court on Wednesday sent a case challenging the legality of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA — a national program that provides some undocumented immigrants work permits and temporarily protects them from deportation — back to a lower court in Texas. A three-judge panel...
Gubernatorial Debate Shows Stark Contrast Between Candidates
Gubernatorial challenger Beto O’Rourke squared off with Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday night in a debate from Edinburg, Texas. The duo debated a number of important issues from immigration to gun safety. The debate was audience free, a condition that Abbott’s staff say was agreed upon months ago but...
Missed Beto & Abbott’s Debate? Watch It Here
Texas’ Governor race is heating up, and if you don’t believe it just take a look at last night’s debate where former congressman Beto O’Rourke and Gov. Gregg Abbott debated over some of the state’s most important political matters such as gun control, reproduction laws, and immigration.
Another National Guard Soldier Working Operation Lone Star Dies By Suspected Suicide
A service member assigned to the Texas National Guard’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, died by a self-inflicted gunshot Tuesday morning in Eagle Pass, according to an official document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune. According to the document, the soldier shot himself with his duty...
Harry Styles Voices His Support For Beto O’Rourke
On Sunday in Austin, Harry Styles showed his support for Democratic Candidate Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor, just a month before the elections. The British pop superstar appeared at the show with a “Beto for Texas” sticker on his guitar. At one point in the concert, the camera zoomed in on the sticker as Harry dramatically gestured to it, and then the cameras switched to reveal O’Rourke smiling in the pit and flashing a peace sign, as reported by HuffPost.
State Agencies Push For Better Worker Pay As Critical Staffing Crunch Hits Texas Government
The stories from the great state workforce crunch have been pouring in for months. The single parent who qualifies for the same state welfare benefits she’s hired to administer. Texas juvenile officers who can find safer jobs at the local Buc-ee’s for better pay. The state agency managers who can easily double their salaries in the private sector.
Immigration, Abortion And Economy Expected To Take Center Stage When Abbott, O’Rourke Debate Friday
Immigration, abortion, the economy and guns are expected to be major topics of conversation Friday night as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faces off against his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke, in their only planned debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Abbott, who is seeking a third term in office,...
Post-Debate Poll Gives Beto Advantage Over Abbott
Debates tend to be turning points in close races such as the one Gov. Abbott and former congressman Beto O’Rourke are fighting. The Texas’ Governor race had its first and only debate last night, where both candidates discussed hot topics such as Gun Control, Immigration, and Abortion Rights.
