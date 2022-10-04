Conspiracy Theorists And 16-Hour Days: Inside The Stress Elections Officials Face Ahead Of The Midterms

On Sunday in Austin, Harry Styles showed his support for Democratic Candidate Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor, just a month before the elections. The British pop superstar appeared at the show with a “Beto for Texas” sticker on his guitar. At one point in the concert, the camera zoomed in on the sticker as Harry dramatically gestured to it, and then the cameras switched to reveal O’Rourke smiling in the pit and flashing a peace sign, as reported by HuffPost.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO