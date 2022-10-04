Read full article on original website
TotalEnergies, BW LNG Partner with Nautilus Labs
TotalEnergies, signatory of the Sea Cargo Charter in 2020, identified the need for a better monitoring system that also allows to report and optimize GHG emissions for its LNG fleet. Reporting on emissions was a tedious, manual time-consuming process that was prone to error, and left little room for optimization. BW, the owner and operator of some LNG vessels chartered by the energy major, was at the same time focused on monitoring and improving the environmental performance of their vessels and was excited to work closely with TotalEnergies on their shared objectives.
Allseas' Vessel Trio Goes Hybrid with Kongsberg Maritime Help
Allseas is fitting its pipelay vessels Solitaire and Audacia, as well as the multi-purpose vessel Fortitude, with hybrid power technology from Kongsberg Maritime. The offshore installation firm says that vessel hybridization is key to its strategy to minimize the impact on the environment by optimizing efficiency and reducing emissions across its operations.
Corvus Energy Opens Test Area for Hydrogen Fuel Cells
CEO of Corvus Energy, Geir Bjørkeli, Vice County Mayor, Natalia Golis of Vestland County Municipality, and Marketing Communications Manager of Corvus Energy, Sonja Vernøy Hansen. Photo: Marius Knutsen, Maritime CleanTech (Photo: Corvus Energy) Corvus Energy, a producer of battery systems for the ocean space, opened a new test...
Strategic Marine Delivers Fast Crew Boat to Malaysia's Blue Petra
Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered a new 40-meter Fast Crew Boat (FCB) to Malaysia-based Blue Petra. Blue Petra is a subsidiary of Great Ocean, a licensed Petronas contractor and a supplier to the Malaysian oil and gas industry. Blue Petra focuses on providing FCBs to provide support offshore operations...
Sweden's Trafikverket Orders Autonomous Electric Ferries
Holland Shipyards Group said it signed a contract with the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket Sweden) for the delivery of up to four autonomous all-electric ferries. The vessels, which will be built for the agency's ferries unit Trafikverket Färjerederiet, will sail according to autonomy level 2, and will be controlled from the remote control center based in Stockholm.
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Keel Laying Ceremony for Liquefied CO2 Carrier
Japan's Mitsubishi Shipbuilding held a keel laying ceremony on Friday to mark the start of construction for a demonstration test ship for transport of liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2). The LCO2 will be used in conjunction with initiatives by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for its carbon...
Shippers Focus on LNG, Biofuels, Methanol to Meet Emissions Targets
Shipping and commodities firms will commission more ships partly powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) next year while ramping up trials for biofuel bunkering as they seek to cut emissions from ship operations, senior executives said this week. The shipping industry is seeking to reduce its reliance on oil as...
Container Shipping Market: Plunging Rates and Blank Sailings
Peter Sand, the chief analyst of Xeneta discuss recent trends in the container shipping market, from plunging spot rates to blank sailings. The container shipping market has enjoyed a prolonged historic, and somewhat unexpected bull run, as COVID-induced consumer spending broadly switched from travel and entertainment to manufac-tured goods. But as COVID restrictions fade and inflation rages, the tides are changing, resulting in turmoil across many container shipping sectors.
Canadian Coast Guard to Test Biodiesel, Build Hybrid-electric Vessel
The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) announced a pair of initiatives aimed at reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, including the start of a biodiesel testing project and the launch of the next phase in the construction of the Government of Canada’s first hybrid electric vessel. Earlier this month, following the...
Oliver Named Interim Head of UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency
Damien Oliver has been appointed as the interim Chief Executive of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA). Damien will begin his new role on Monday 17 October, which follows the current MCA Chief Executive Brian Johnson’s retirement. Chairman and board member Christopher Rodrigues said, “Damien has had a number...
U.K.・
Volvo Penta and CMB.TECH Partner on Dual-fuel Hydrogen Engines
Volvo Penta and CMB.TECH announced they are working together to accelerate the development of dual-fuel hydrogen-powered solutions for both on land and at sea applications. CMB.TECH owns, operates, and designs large marine and industrial applications powered by hydrogen and ammonia – fuels that it both manufactures and supplies to its customers. Volvo Penta is a manufacturer of engines and complete power systems for boats, vessels and industrial applications. The companies have worked together in pilot projects since 2017 adapting Volvo Penta engines to run as a dual-fuel hydrogen and diesel solution via the conversion kit provided by CMB.TECH.
