Killeen Fire Department hosts second annual Open House

Event helps promote Fire Prevention Week, community invited to meet firefighters, learn safety tips

KILLEEN, Texas (Oct. 4, 2021) – For the second year in a row, the Killeen Fire Department is inviting the community out to an Open House event to discuss fire safety and prevention tips and participate in demonstrations.

The event is Oct. 22 from 4-7p.m. at the Central Fire Station (201 South 28th Street). It’s free and open to the public.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet with Killeen firefighters as they educate the community. There will also be basic first aid tips provided, the chance to explore a medical helicopter, an obstacle course for youth to complete with an opportunity to win a prize, a smoke house that kids can crawl through, a demonstration on how quickly a fire can spread, gift bags, hot dogs, free treats from Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, and t-shirt giveaways.

All activities are weather permitting.

The event coincides with Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 9 – Oct. 15. This year marks 100 years since the first awareness campaign by the National Fire Protection Association. The City of Killeen will be releasing fire safety and prevention information and videos this month. Mayor Debbie Nash-King will also be presenting a proclamation just before tonight’s City Council Meeting.