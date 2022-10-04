Read full article on original website
holtvilletribune.com
WHATMATTERS: California’s Homeless Population Increased — Again
It’s the white whale of California politicians and policymakers, the problem that only seems to intensify no matter how much attention and money are devoted to it: homelessness. About six in 10 Californians said the homeless population has grown in their community over the past year, according to a...
Volunteers Gear Up for 7th Annual Imperial Valley Pride
EL CENTRO — “Let’s start,” said Rosa Diaz, chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center. “I want to thank everyone for taking the time to volunteer your time. This event would not be possible if it wasn’t for your hard work and dedication.”
