ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

City of Orlando no longer asking residents to limit water use

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZn8f_0iLUDskT00

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando ended its request Tuesday for residents to limit their water usage.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The request came after Hurricane Ian created an over-demand on the sewage system that caused damage over the weekend.

“Our collective efforts have made a difference. Thank you, Orlando,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said on social media.

The city previously reported that city Lift Stations 1, 2, and 3 were impacted after a 36-inch force main break that caused an overflow of sewage in the surrounding lakes and streets.

Residents were asked to avoid or limit flushing toilets, doing laundry, washing dishes, taking showers or baths and using irrigation systems.

Officials said although the city is no longer asking the community to limit water use, residents should be mindful of water consumption to prevent treatment plants from being overwhelmed.

VIDEO: Orlando residents, businesses asked to limit water usage The City of Orlando is asking people to continue limiting their water usage. (Karla Ray, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Dyer
ocfl.net

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Provide Storm Recovery Update #10 TODAY October 6, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will provide a storm recovery update. Captain Ken Chapman, Salvation Army Area Commander. Chief Lauraleigh Avery, Director, Orange County Office of Emergency Management. Danny Banks, Director of Public Safety, Orange County Government. Charles Williams, FEMA representative. Phillip Harris, American Red Cross Executive Director.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole counties begin hurricane debris curbside pick-up on Thursday: What's accepted

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SANFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Water Usage#Public Works
click orlando

FEMA opens first Mobile Registration Intake Center in Geneva

GENEVA, Fla. – FEMA opened its first Mobile Registration Intake Center in Seminole County Wednesday, as FEMA tries to reach out to people dealing with flooding from Hurricane Ian. These intake centers will have FEMA representatives available to help with your application and any questions. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX set...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox35orlando.com

SunRail to resume service to Tupperware Station Thursday; bus bridge continues for stations south

ORLANDO, Fla. - SunRail will resume regular service to the Tupperware station beginning Thursday, but the Florida Department of Transportation said it will continue using LYNX buses as a bridge to the Kissimmee and Poinciana stations. Service on the southernmost portion of the Central Florida Rail Corridor was impacted due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
114K+
Followers
129K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy