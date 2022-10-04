ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered, 22 year old

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1CoB_0iLUDj3A00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 22 year old.

Brianna Washington was last seen on Monday around 10 p.m., in the area of the 4300 block of 5th Street in Zephyrhills.

Sheriff: Young deputy serving warrant killed in Polk County shooting

Washington is 5’8″ and around 290 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Washington was last seen wearing shorts and a jacket.

Anyone with information on Washington’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

Related
Bay News 9

Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Zephyrhills, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pasco Sheriff S Office#The Pasco Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Beach Beacon

Largo police’s K-9 unit finds a home

LARGO — The Largo Police Department’s K-9 unit has found its forever home. The four teams, which each include a dog and handler, don’t have a place of their own to train. That is expected to change this month, said Maj. Joe Coyle. “We’ve never had our...
LARGO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy