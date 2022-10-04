Pasco Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered, 22 year old
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 22 year old.
Brianna Washington was last seen on Monday around 10 p.m., in the area of the 4300 block of 5th Street in Zephyrhills.Sheriff: Young deputy serving warrant killed in Polk County shooting
Washington is 5’8″ and around 290 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Washington was last seen wearing shorts and a jacket.
Anyone with information on Washington's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online.
