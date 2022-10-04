Community mourns after young brothers killed in Ohio crash

Thanks for signing up!

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A family, a neighborhood and a school community are grieving after two brothers, 10 and 13-years-old, were killed in a car crash .

Their father, who was driving, was critically injured in the accident that happened over the weekend.

In an online posting, the family says “These two boys loved life to the fullest and they were the happiest, kindest, most caring and loving kids you could ever meet.”

“I miss him a lot and it’s like you never really know how much you miss them until they’re gone and it’s very hard for me,” said 15-year-old friend Lissa Morgan, who spoke to FOX 8 with her mother’s permission.

We caught up with her visiting a huge memorial at the site where brothers, 13-year old Kayden Compton and 10-year-old Brayden Kauffman lost their lives.

“They liked dirt bikes. They were really into them,” she said.

A neighbor provided FOX 8 with this video of first responders at the scene in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue, NW in Canton.

Canton police say just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a Ford F-550 lost control, went off the roadway and rolled one time before striking a tree.

Neighbors say the force of the impact knocked out power to some nearby houses.

“Just the fact of losing two young children is a big loss. I just lost my son last year and his memorial is coming up and I can’t imagine what they’re going through, losing two of their kids,” said neighbor Scott Nelson, one of the first to arrive on scene to help.

Canton police say the boys’ father, 31-year-old Javon Moore, was driving and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His sons were pronounced dead at the scene.

“I really couldn’t get them out or anything because parts of the truck had closed them in the vehicle… The first responders came with the jaws of life,” said neighbor Chuck Barnes.

The crash happened in his family’s backyard.

“I saw the one boy put his arm up in the air twice and he told him to stay inside until he got help. I didn’t notice no smoke coming from the vehicle, so we didn’t attempt to get them out,” said his wife, Jackie Barnes.

Brayden attended McGregor Elementary in Canton, while his brother Kayden attended STEAMM Academy.

The Canton Schools superintendent, Jeffery Talbert, released a statement reading, in part:

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of these students, and especially to our McGregor and STEAMM Academy communities. We have counselors and crisis team members available to students and staff as we support one another during this sad time. We ask the community to please keep the family of the boys in their prayers.”

“I know a lot of people do love them and care for them. It’s just sad to see now that they have pictures of them on a tree and nobody will be able to see them again,” said Morgan.

The Canton Metro Crash Team continues to investigate the incident.

Police say right now it is unknown if drugs, alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.

