Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
Snail darter, focus of epic conservation fight, is recovered
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled, officials announced Tuesday. The fish held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than two...
hometownstations.com
Beycome.com announces its expansion in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas and MIAMI, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Beycome ( Beycome.com ), a no-agent digital real estate brokerage, is thrilled to announce that its platform is now available in Texas as of October 5, 2022. With the aim of integrating with all 44 multiple listing services by the end of the year, Beycome.com will first integrate with Houston MLS (HAR), Austin MLS (ACTRIS), North Texas Real Estate Info Systems (NTREIS), San Antonio MLS (SABOR), Central Texas MLS (CTXMLS) and Greater El Paso MLS (GEPAR), covering 86% of the state.
hometownstations.com
Amid end to COVID help, homelessness surging in many cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In California's capital, massive tent encampments have risen along the American River and highway overpasses have become havens for homeless people, whose numbers have jumped a staggering nearly 70% over two years. Among the 9,300 without a home is Eric Santos, who lost his job...
hometownstations.com
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
Virginia’s Leader in Lightning Protection Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Community Event to Support Landmark Fire Prevention Week Campaign
RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Two champions of fire prevention and safety are celebrating anniversary milestones this October. Loehr Lightning Protection Co., Virginia’s leader in lightning protection system (LPS) services since 1947, is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association ® (NFPA) to support the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week ™ (FPW) and celebrate its own 75th company anniversary with a community event at the Hazen Memorial Library, in historic Bon Air, Va., on Thursday, October 6, from 3 to 7 p.m.
hometownstations.com
Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan connects with Lima voters
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Democratic Senate candidate says he is ready to fight for the people in communities like Lima. Tim Ryan made a stop in Lima as part of his bus tour across Ohio less than a month away from the general election. Ryan pointed to recent survey numbers that show him ahead of his Republican challenger J.D. Vance and says that he will make sure that working class families' voices are heard in the Senate, with him already hearing what's on the minds of voters: inflation costs and worker rights.
hometownstations.com
Dan Robin, Attorney General Candidate in Illinois, Offers Best Possible Challenge to President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dan Robin, Libertarian Party (LP) candidate for Illinois Attorney General (AG), intends to file a lawsuit against the student loan servicers for fraud if they follow President Biden’s forgiveness plans. “President Biden’s student loan forgiveness executive order is illegal,” Robin...
Comments / 0