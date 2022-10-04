LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Democratic Senate candidate says he is ready to fight for the people in communities like Lima. Tim Ryan made a stop in Lima as part of his bus tour across Ohio less than a month away from the general election. Ryan pointed to recent survey numbers that show him ahead of his Republican challenger J.D. Vance and says that he will make sure that working class families' voices are heard in the Senate, with him already hearing what's on the minds of voters: inflation costs and worker rights.

