Arkansas County, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, October 5, 2022: Big win for Arkansas voters and the Libertarian Party

As our columnist Steve Brawner notes today, independent voters in the state got a huge legal victory last week in a ruling by Federal Judge Kristine Baker. She found for the Libertarian Party of Arkansas, overturning Act 164 of the 2019 Arkansas Legislature. The act, pushed by Arkansas Republicans, adopted a series of oppressive measures designed to impede access to Arkansas ballots by minor political parties. These included almost doubling the number of signatures third parties had to collect on petitions asking for ballot access and shortened time for petition drives. It also placed limitations on how third parties could select their candidates. The Republicans have fought the Libertarian Party lawsuit tooth and nail, although almost every independent survey on the topic shows that Arkansans, and Americans generally, want viable voting alternatives to both the Republican and Democratic parties. Baker’s ruling won’t exactly make Arkansas electoral politics a fair fight, but it will make it a little less unfair for new parties across the political spectrum. One lesson is clear. The state has no compelling interest in limiting the number of political parties that want to put their candidates and platforms before the public.
ARKANSAS STATE
ucanews.live

Chris Jones in Conway: Campaign raises $15k

Democratic candidate for Arkansas State Governor Chris Jones met Conway residents Sept. 27 with one goal: to raise funds for five buses, each of which will offer residents of differing counties a chance to ride to their nearest polling site for General Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. With each bus...
CONWAY, AR
Arkansas County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Washington State
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Dewitt, AR
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
County
Arkansas County, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?

The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.

Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
ARKANSAS STATE
Person
James
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Stuttgart Daily Leader

2022 Rural Fire Show celebrates Arkansas firefighters

LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division hosted the 2022 Rural Fire Show this past weekend, with over 650 in attendance representing 135 fire departments. Photos from the event are available at flic.kr/s/aHBqjA9HC9. The Rural Fire Show is a free event held in appreciation...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Madison Page joins Stone Bank in DeWitt and Gillett

Stone Bank in DeWitt and Gillett has added Madison Page as a loan assistant to its staff. She was formerly an office manager with Ag Resource Management in Stuttgart. Page attended Phillips Community College and is pursuing a graduate degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Stone Bank has...
GILLETT, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by over last 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,028 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 3,230 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week’s count averages to about 290 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Group launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A group is wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas. According to content partner KARK, the Little Rock-based Family Council Action Committee issued a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 4 that it was forming a campaign for voters to oppose the amendment.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

WATCH: KATV hosts gubernatorial debate; Sanders declines to participate

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two of the three candidates running for Arkansas governor joined Chris May Wednesday in a gubernatorial debate hosted by KATV. The Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor Dr. Chris Jones and the nominee for the Libertarian party of Arkansas Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. participated. The Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Six Arkansas companies recognized for export success

Six Arkansas companies were honored Wednesday night (Oct. 5) for excellence in global trade at an awards ceremony at the Governor’s mansion in Little Rock. The awards were presented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas District Export Council, which honors small, medium and large companies for excellence in actively selling products in international markets.
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Arkansas lawmakers haggle over teacher pay

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers on the Senate and House Education Committees agree Arkansas teachers should get a pay raise, but just how much remains up for discussion. The education committees met jointly on Monday to consider issues raised in the 2022 Adequacy Report. Teacher salaries emerged front and center during the meeting.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Preliminary 2022 Arkansas Rice Performance Trials results now available

Harvest of the 2022 Arkansas Rice Performance Trials has been completed and the yields have been compiled. Preliminary results are provided below and a downloadable version of the publication can be found by following the link here. Yields are preliminary and will not be final until complete review.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas lawmakers discussing ideas for teacher pay increases

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Lawmakers apart of a joint senate-house committee are meeting this week to discuss teacher pay in the state of Arkansas. Despite the issue being discussed during a special legislative session in August, lawmakers took no action towards making any changes. Since then, school districts like Little Rock and Russellville have taken it upon themselves to raise teacher pay.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Council begins discussion of rate increases for city services

The Stuttgart City Council began discussing rate increases for trash pickup and other city services during the regular council meeting Tuesday night. Alderman Darrin Haller asked to revisit water increase rates at the Sept. 20 council meeting. The item was placed on Tuesday’s agenda. Mayor Norma Strabala said the...
STUTTGART, AR

