KTLO
Governor Asa Hutchinson intent to grant executive clemency includes a Baxter County man
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday his intent to grant four pardons. An additional 53 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, October 5, 2022: Big win for Arkansas voters and the Libertarian Party
As our columnist Steve Brawner notes today, independent voters in the state got a huge legal victory last week in a ruling by Federal Judge Kristine Baker. She found for the Libertarian Party of Arkansas, overturning Act 164 of the 2019 Arkansas Legislature. The act, pushed by Arkansas Republicans, adopted a series of oppressive measures designed to impede access to Arkansas ballots by minor political parties. These included almost doubling the number of signatures third parties had to collect on petitions asking for ballot access and shortened time for petition drives. It also placed limitations on how third parties could select their candidates. The Republicans have fought the Libertarian Party lawsuit tooth and nail, although almost every independent survey on the topic shows that Arkansans, and Americans generally, want viable voting alternatives to both the Republican and Democratic parties. Baker’s ruling won’t exactly make Arkansas electoral politics a fair fight, but it will make it a little less unfair for new parties across the political spectrum. One lesson is clear. The state has no compelling interest in limiting the number of political parties that want to put their candidates and platforms before the public.
Arkansas cattle farmers’ profits shriveling with drought
The lack of rain lately has been especially tough on the cattle industry.
ucanews.live
Chris Jones in Conway: Campaign raises $15k
Democratic candidate for Arkansas State Governor Chris Jones met Conway residents Sept. 27 with one goal: to raise funds for five buses, each of which will offer residents of differing counties a chance to ride to their nearest polling site for General Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. With each bus...
Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?
The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
neareport.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward elected to leadership position with national group
Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward has been elected second vice president of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) for 2022-23 at their annual conference in Saratoga Springs, New York. “It’s a great honor to be elected as second vice president of NASDA,” Ward said. “I am...
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
2022 Rural Fire Show celebrates Arkansas firefighters
LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division hosted the 2022 Rural Fire Show this past weekend, with over 650 in attendance representing 135 fire departments. Photos from the event are available at flic.kr/s/aHBqjA9HC9. The Rural Fire Show is a free event held in appreciation...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Madison Page joins Stone Bank in DeWitt and Gillett
Stone Bank in DeWitt and Gillett has added Madison Page as a loan assistant to its staff. She was formerly an office manager with Ag Resource Management in Stuttgart. Page attended Phillips Community College and is pursuing a graduate degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Stone Bank has...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by over last 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,028 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 3,230 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week’s count averages to about 290 new cases per day in the state,...
Kait 8
Group launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A group is wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas. According to content partner KARK, the Little Rock-based Family Council Action Committee issued a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 4 that it was forming a campaign for voters to oppose the amendment.
KATV
WATCH: KATV hosts gubernatorial debate; Sanders declines to participate
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two of the three candidates running for Arkansas governor joined Chris May Wednesday in a gubernatorial debate hosted by KATV. The Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor Dr. Chris Jones and the nominee for the Libertarian party of Arkansas Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. participated. The Arkansas...
talkbusiness.net
Six Arkansas companies recognized for export success
Six Arkansas companies were honored Wednesday night (Oct. 5) for excellence in global trade at an awards ceremony at the Governor’s mansion in Little Rock. The awards were presented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas District Export Council, which honors small, medium and large companies for excellence in actively selling products in international markets.
Arkansas wife sentenced after using $140K+ of husband’s veteran disability cash on meth, 2nd home
An Arkansas military veteran’s wife was sentenced Tuesday for using more than $143,000 of her husband’s military disability income to buy drugs.
Washington Examiner
Arkansas lawmakers haggle over teacher pay
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers on the Senate and House Education Committees agree Arkansas teachers should get a pay raise, but just how much remains up for discussion. The education committees met jointly on Monday to consider issues raised in the 2022 Adequacy Report. Teacher salaries emerged front and center during the meeting.
Washington County could lead the way in adding exceptions to Arkansas abortion law
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Monday, Oct. 3, the Washington County Quorum Court Service Committee was expected to vote on a resolution to add two more exceptions to Arkansas' trigger law, one for rape and one for incest. "The merciful thing to do is to create an exception," said...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Preliminary 2022 Arkansas Rice Performance Trials results now available
Harvest of the 2022 Arkansas Rice Performance Trials has been completed and the yields have been compiled. Preliminary results are provided below and a downloadable version of the publication can be found by following the link here. Yields are preliminary and will not be final until complete review.
Kait 8
Arkansas lawmakers discussing ideas for teacher pay increases
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Lawmakers apart of a joint senate-house committee are meeting this week to discuss teacher pay in the state of Arkansas. Despite the issue being discussed during a special legislative session in August, lawmakers took no action towards making any changes. Since then, school districts like Little Rock and Russellville have taken it upon themselves to raise teacher pay.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Council begins discussion of rate increases for city services
The Stuttgart City Council began discussing rate increases for trash pickup and other city services during the regular council meeting Tuesday night. Alderman Darrin Haller asked to revisit water increase rates at the Sept. 20 council meeting. The item was placed on Tuesday’s agenda. Mayor Norma Strabala said the...
