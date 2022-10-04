Loretta Lynn dies at Tennessee ranch

Her family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be released later in a public announcement.
Her last post on social media was a Bible verse:
Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.
John 3:20-21
The coal miner’s daughter from Kentucky became an icon for her progressive lyrics about life and love and growing up in rural Appalachia.
She was the first woman ever named entertainer of the year by the Country Music Association in 1972 and then by the Academy of Country Music three years later.
Her biggest hits came in the 1960s and ’70s, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Rated X” and “You’re Looking at Country.” She was known for appearing in floor-length, wide gowns with elaborate embroidery or rhinestones, many created by her longtime personal assistant and designer Tim Cobb.
“Coal Miner’s Daughter,” also the title of her 1976 book, was made into a 1980 movie of the same name. Sissy Spacek’s portrayal of Lynn won her an Academy Award and the film was also nominated for best picture.
She and her husband “Doo” or “Doolittle, were married nearly 50 years before he died in 1996. They had six children: Betty, Jack, Ernest and Clara, and then twins Patsy and Peggy. She had 17 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
*The Associated Press contributed to this report.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tributes are pouring in for country music queen Loretta Lynn after she died in her sleep on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She was 90 years old. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," Lynn's family said on her official Instagram account.
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […]
The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
There’s a new morning show lineup at WGFX-FM in Nashville. TV Sports Anchor Kayla and local sports broadcaster Will Boling will join recently retired NFL lineman Ramon Foster as co-hosts of 104.5 The Zone morning show. Kayla Anderson is a familiar face with Nashville sports fans and joins 104.5...
Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
One of the top entertainment destinations for tourists visiting Nashville, TN is the spread of lively bars located downtown along Broadway Street. However, some visitors say they’re running into a peculiar issue where establishments are presumably instilling dress codes. TikTok user @gainz_n_bubblebraidz recently shared on a viral video that,...
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin spoke to voters on Saturday at the Williamson County Democratic Party’s Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic, pitching “compassion and common sense” a little more than a month before the November general election. The self-described “girl dad” is a critical-care doctor by trade who...
Back by popular demand, the Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion Oct. 25-26. Tickets for “Murmurs at the Mansion” are $50 per person and include 2½ hours of a mansion tour, history, and paranormal investigation. Attendees will experience the...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Autumn is finally upon us. What better way to get in the holiday spirit than to check out your local pumpkin farm?. All of these farms and pumpkin patches are within driving distance of Nashville, making for a fun getaway or day trip. Even better? Some you can get into for free!
A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
