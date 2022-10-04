ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

Loretta Lynn dies at Tennessee ranch

By Brittney Baird
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music legend Loretta Lynn has passed away at age 90.

She died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Her family released a statement, which reads:

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”

The family of Loretta Lynn
PHOTOS: Remembering Loretta Lynn

Her family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be released later in a public announcement.

Her last post on social media was a Bible verse:

Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.

John 3:20-21
    WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Barack Obama (R) awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Loretta Lynn (C) in the East Room at the White House on November 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
    NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 08: Dell Bryant (L) and Frances Preston (R) presents the Icon Tribute award to Loretta Lynn at the 52nd Annual BMI Country Awards November 8, 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images)
    NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 13: Loretta Lynn poses with her Cracker Barrels Country Legend Award at The Loretta Lynn Ranch on September 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Cracker Barrel)
    NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Singer Loretta Lynn attends the 39th annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame awards dinner on June 19, 2008 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Photo by Joe Corrigan/Getty Images)
    NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 24: Recording Artists Loretta Lynn and Sister Crystal Gayle at, Loretta Lynn: A Tribute To An American Country Music Icon at The Loretta Lynn Ranch on September 24, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
    NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 10: Sheryl Crow, Loretta Lynn and Miranda Lambert perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” at the 44th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
    (Photo: WKRN)
    (Photo: WKRN)
    Tayla Lynn, Kid Rock and Loretta Lynn attend the 2019 Nashville Songwriters Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
    NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 01: Tanya Tucker, Loretta Lynn and Dennis Quaid perform onstage for Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 1, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for for Essential Broadcast Media, LLC)
    NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 04: Loretta Lynn and Family attend Loretta Lynn and Jack White Induction Into The Nashville Walk Of Fame on June 4, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
    NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 19: Loretta Lynn performs during the 16th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference at Ascend Amphitheater on September 19, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music)
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 20: A statue of the legendary country artist Loretta Lynn is seen outside the Ryman Auditorium on October 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
    NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 17: Loretta Lynn performs onstage at the 13th annual Americana Music Association Honors and Awards Show at the Ryman Auditorium on September 17, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Americana Music)

The coal miner’s daughter from Kentucky became an icon for her progressive lyrics about life and love and growing up in rural Appalachia.

She was the first woman ever named entertainer of the year by the Country Music Association in 1972 and then by the Academy of Country Music three years later.

Country music community reacts following Loretta Lynn’s passing

Her biggest hits came in the 1960s and ’70s, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Rated X” and “You’re Looking at Country.” She was known for appearing in floor-length, wide gowns with elaborate embroidery or rhinestones, many created by her longtime personal assistant and designer Tim Cobb.

“Coal Miner’s Daughter,” also the title of her 1976 book, was made into a 1980 movie of the same name. Sissy Spacek’s portrayal of Lynn won her an Academy Award and the film was also nominated for best picture.

She and her husband “Doo” or “Doolittle, were married nearly 50 years before he died in 1996. They had six children: Betty, Jack, Ernest and Clara, and then twins Patsy and Peggy. She had 17 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 12

Annette Mallery
2d ago

Prayers go out to Loretta Lynn’s family and her crew and all the fans out there in the world. She will be missed rest in peace Loretta. We love you.😭💔😢🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

