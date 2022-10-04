ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday.

The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot.

The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep.

