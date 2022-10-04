Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News
Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
'If we don't win that game, I'm probably not here'
Clemson’s pending trip to Boston College has plenty of memories flooding back to Dabo Swinney’s mind, including one particular game the Tigers’ coach believes started all of this. “If we don’t win (...)
Billy Napier Familiar With Gators Schedule Change Ahead of Missouri Game
Billy Napier explains the Florida Gators' short week schedule in preparation for Saturday's matchup with Missouri.
Jordan Butler Announces Decision
Forward Jordan Butler has officially announced his college decision. The talented senior was down to South Carolina, Missouri, and Auburn.
Dabo Swinney Announces Clemson Star Is Out Again
The Clemson Tigers received some more unfortunate news this week ahead of a showdown with Boston College this weekend. Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced defensive tackle Bryan Bresee would be out due to a non-football medical issue. Now he's set to miss the Tigers' game against the Eagles, according to a new report.
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin defends Stetson Bennett, heaps praise on Georgia quarterback
AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s job is to find a way to beat Stetson Bennett next Saturday, but on Monday he was defending the Georgia quarterback. When a Birmingham television reporter began a question by suggesting Bennett was “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” Harsin made his stance clear.
Dinich is changing her tune on Clemson
ESPN college football analyst Heather Dinich has changed where the Tigers are in her top four after this week's games. The Tigers are making a move in the right direction. "No. 1 is Ohio State, No. 2 is (...)
South Carolina commit and Top247 QB Dante Reno shows off development in big win
AVON, Conn. -- It was the biggest game on the schedule in New England this fall, and it allowed South Carolina Top247 quarterback commit Dante Reno to show new parts of his game while leading Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee to a 28-10 win at rival Avon Old Farms on Saturday night.
Divine Bovine From Before WW2 Said to Be Cause of Impending Headache for Hogs
While much of the SEC loved how State fans utilized cowbells last week, the Arkansas Razorbacks aren't looking forward to hearing them Saturday
WATCH: Shane Beamer Shares Hilarious Recruiting Story
South Carolina takes on Kentucky this weekend, causing head coach Shane Beamer to reminisce on a funny recruiting moment.
Jackson State receiver signs with USFL
Warren Newman joins the New Jersey Generals. The post Jackson State receiver signs with USFL appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Should Arkansas have hired Mike Leach instead of Sam Pittman?
Mike Leach was almost the Arkansas football coach instead of Sam Pittman. Kind of. Kind of not. Leach wanted the job in 2019 when Bret Bielema was let go, but despite Arkansas brass knowing that, he was, allegedly, never contacted. And, of course, as we all know, the search for Bielema’s replacement otherwise went swimmingly. So when the school sought a replacement for Chad Morris, Leach, still upset by the first snub, wanted a big pay-day. Needless to say, things didn’t come to fruition and Arkansas went with a former assistant from Bielema’s staff, Sam Pittman and Leach wound up at Mississippi State. Each...
Bryan Harsin compares Stetson Bennett to another great college football quarterback
In recent memory, Georgia football has had a run of talented quarterbacks come through their program. Matthew Stafford, Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton have all signed with Georgia as either four or five-star quarterbacks. However, the quarterback that led the Bulldogs to their first National Championship...
Texas CB pledge Malik Muhammad likely to visit Alabama twice before the Early Signing Period
Texas Longhorns CB commit Malik Muhammad opens up about his visit plans to Alabama, impact of NIL in his decision, contact with Travaris Robinson, and much more.
