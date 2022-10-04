ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Dan Driver
2d ago

Except that is exactly the medicine which works against the bacterial pneumonia caused by the sars-2-covid virus. Farmers have also used it for 50 years on their pigs who are 99.7% DNA matched with humans. There is a reason why organs are harvested from pigs, DNA bleached and human DNA implanted in them B4 used on humans in 20 other countries.. Brazil piloted that program but hey, big pharma would people rather die than to allow unorthodox medical. Well anyways How many people died not from the "COVID" virus but by the bacterial infection caused by it. Ok, keep going after doctors who actually read medical journals and actually practice field medicine and listen to the leftist Faucis that got rich off of your loved ones deaths. All while a simple anti-bacterial/viral treatment was available the whole time. smh

Windy Jarrett
2d ago

We don't care where his doctors license are from, hell most of our doctors should be in prison for malpractice, at least that doctors remembers his oath to cause no harm.

AL.com

Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating

Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama asks for another execution date for Alan Eugene Miller, who state failed to execute in September

Alabama is asking for another shot at executing Alan Eugene Miller, who didn’t die on his execution date last month because the state ran out of time to execute him. Miller, 57, was set to be executed on Sept. 22 by the state of Alabama for his August 5, 1999 shooting spree that left three men dead at two businesses in Shelby County. But the lethal injection execution was called off minutes before midnight, when the state’s death warrant was set to expire.
ALABAMA STATE
districtadministration.com

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Why is Alabama so bad at executions? ‘They do a terrible job, and they just hide it’

Alabama has trouble executing people. That trouble has caused some experts to call for a halt on executions until the state can figure out how to do it better. Some episodes take hours. One man seemed unconscious the whole time. Another was called off due to hours of punctures that never resulted in setting up the intravenous line for the procedure. The latest took so long that the state was afraid the death warrant would expire before they could get the execution going and had to call it off.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Untaxing groceries, Medicaid expansion among Alabama Arise’s priorities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eliminating the sales tax on groceries and expanding Medicaid are top priorities for Alabama Arise as it unveiled its roadmap for change in Alabama. The nonprofit organization hopes lawmakers to take note and action in the upcoming legislative session. Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise says over...
AL.com

Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack

An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
HOKES BLUFF, AL
WSFA

Alabama sheriff seeing decrease in pistol permit purchases

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Some sheriffs across Alabama say they have been seeing a decrease in revenues because fewer people are purchasing and renewing pistol permits. “This whole issue stems back to a bill that was passed by the Alabama legislature in the 2022 regular session that does not actually take effect until January 1 of 2023,” Sonny Brasfield, Executive Director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) said.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
