Ross County, OH

Columbus man wanted in Ross County accused of injuring deputy

By Maeve Walsh
 2 days ago

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of injuring a sheriff’s deputy is wanted by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Davon L. Rayford, 26, ran away from Ross County Common Pleas Court and injured a deputy, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday. A warrant was filed for Rayford’s arrest.

Prosecutors charged Rayford with several traffic-related offenses in December 2020, including driving under the influence and a hit-skip offense, according to records from the Chillicothe Municipal Court. In June 2021, Rayford was charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Further, records with the Ross County Common Pleas Court indicate Rayford was charged in May with aggravated possession of drugs and driving while under the influence.

An update early Tuesday evening from Ross County Sheriff George W. Lavender Jr. stated the deputy was resting at home after suffering a concussion during the incident.

Anyone with information pertaining to Rayford’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 740-773-1185 or any other law enforcement agency where he may be seen.

