Daytona Beach Shores, FL

News4Jax.com

Emergency repairs to protect A1A coming to Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County is presently surveying the volume of sand lost from its dunes – it’s a lot – while simultaneously coordinating with Flagler Beach, the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers about the emergency measures that can be taken to protect State Road A1A and beyond.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners

DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
DELTONA, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Volusia County, FL
Volusia County, FL
mynews13.com

FEMA visiting homes in some of worst-hit Flagler neighborhoods to offer help

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Federal Emergency Management Agency teams on Friday began going door-to-door visiting Flagler County’s hardest hit neighborhoods to aid residents applying for its Individual Assistance program. FEMA representatives will go to the following areas:. Daytona North. Bull Creek area. Beverly Beach. Southern and Mainland Flagler...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
SANFORD, FL
daytonatimes.com

'Sad, upsetting and depressing'

Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Changes coming to I-4 & US-17/92

Following the completion of the Interstate-4 Ultimate project, FDOT has set its sights on other I-4 plans, north and south of the project. FDOT plans to improve sight distance at the I-4 east ramp to US-17/92. Truck drivers say it's difficult to see where to go on the exit ramp.
SANFORD, FL
thenextmiami.com

Fastest Florida Train Ever: Brightline To Begin 110 MPH Test

Brightline will begin testing trains travelling at 110 miles per hour, the company announced. It will likely be the fastest that a train has ever run in Florida, the Orlando Sentinel said. To reduce the possibility of accidents, the company has installed quad gates or medians at all crossing where...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Two charged in theft of $5,000 worth of used cooking oil from Flagler County business

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A routine business check in Flagler County led to the arrest of two men for attempting to steal nearly $5,000 of used cooking oil. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Rui Gen Lin and 41-year-old Rong Chen of Gainesville were caught stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from Woody’s Bar-B-Que in Palm Coast Thursday morning.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach

Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

