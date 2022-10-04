According to the university’s press release sent on Thursday, Jeff Whitehead is Auburn’s new senior associate athletic director for compliance. Whitehead comes to Auburn after serving in a similar role since 2018 at the University of South Carolina. He was the primary liaison overseeing the Office of Compliance Services operations and providing legislative interpretations to coaches and staff. He was the primary compliance liaison for the football and men’s basketball teams while assisting with all other varsity sports.

AUBURN, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO