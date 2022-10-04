ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Auburn stepping up on defense

Auburn didn’t score any second-half points in consecutive weeks headed into Saturday’s 2:30 CT game against No. 2 Georgia on CBS at Sanford Stadium. Bryan Harsin’s squad beat Missouri 17-14 in overtime and had a chance in the fourth quarter to overcome blowing a 17-point lead against LSU.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Can Auburn improve its run game against Georgia?

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin entered the season preaching about taking it old school by building the offense on a foundation of running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter getting yards on the ground to set up the play-action pass. Auburn got off to a good start on the ground...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn hires Jeff Whitehead as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance

According to the university’s press release sent on Thursday, Jeff Whitehead is Auburn’s new senior associate athletic director for compliance. Whitehead comes to Auburn after serving in a similar role since 2018 at the University of South Carolina. He was the primary liaison overseeing the Office of Compliance Services operations and providing legislative interpretations to coaches and staff. He was the primary compliance liaison for the football and men’s basketball teams while assisting with all other varsity sports.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn bracing for fistfight against ‘bully on the block’ Georgia

Colby Wooden’s respect for Missouri has only grown the last two weeks. A week removed from scrapping it out with Missouri for a 17-14 overtime win at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Wooden watched as Missouri had defending national champion and then-No. 1 Georgia on the ropes in Columbia, Mo., last Saturday. Missouri held a double-digit halftime lead against Georgia and was in front until late in the fourth quarter of an eventual 26-22 loss.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn freshman Chance Westry out 3-4 weeks after knee procedure

Auburn freshman Chance Westry and coach Bruce Pearl both underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Thursday, the program announced. The four-star freshman and the ninth-year head coach each had procedures performed on their right knees, with orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews performing the surgery. According to a release from the team, Andrews “was pleased with the outcome” of both surgeries.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Takeaways from Bryan Harsin’s SEC Teleconference to preview UGA

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke to reporters on Wednesday for the weekly Southeastern Conference teleconference, three days before the team travels to play defending National Champion Georgia. The Tigers (3-2, 1-1) are a 29.5 point underdog against (5-0, 2-0) Georgia for Saturday’s (2:30 C.T.) game on CBS at Sanford...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

McAdory will send its tough defense against high-flying Hueytown

Each football season is full of highs and lows, deeply felt by coaches, players and fans. A low point for Hueytown head coach Greg Patterson had to be two straight losses to open the season and another in Week 4. Two consecutive wins after that would have to be high points, especially a 75-7 rout of Paul Bryant last week.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Auburn alums Michael O’Neill and Thom Gossom Jr. return to home state for ‘Alabama Boys’

Two veteran actors with Alabama roots will return to their home state for the world premiere of a new play at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. “Alabama Boys,” starring Michael O’Neill and Thom Gossom Jr., is set for two performances at the Wotlosz Theatre, on Oct. 26-27 at 7:30 p.m. The autobiographical play, written by the actors, illuminates their parallel journey as children in Alabama during the civil rights movement, as students at Auburn University and as actors in Hollywood.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 8

MOUNTAIN BROOK (5-1, 3-0) AT PARKER (4-3, 2-2) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Major Brown Memorial Stadium, Birmingham. Last week: Class 6A fifth-ranked Mountain Brook was idle last week while Parker beat Woodlawn 37-13. It’s a Class 6A, Region 5 game. The skinny: Mountain Brook has never lost to Parker...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
