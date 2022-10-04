Read full article on original website
Auburn stepping up on defense
Auburn didn’t score any second-half points in consecutive weeks headed into Saturday’s 2:30 CT game against No. 2 Georgia on CBS at Sanford Stadium. Bryan Harsin’s squad beat Missouri 17-14 in overtime and had a chance in the fourth quarter to overcome blowing a 17-point lead against LSU.
Can Auburn improve its run game against Georgia?
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin entered the season preaching about taking it old school by building the offense on a foundation of running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter getting yards on the ground to set up the play-action pass. Auburn got off to a good start on the ground...
Colby Wooden expects to turn back clock with ‘slight change’ to role in Auburn’s defense
Colby Wooden anticipates a “slight change” in his role in the weeks ahead. With edge rusher Eku Leota likely out for the rest of the season due to a pectoral injury, Wooden expects to see more reps on the exterior of Auburn’s defensive line beginning with Saturday’s road game against No. 2 Georgia.
Auburn hires Jeff Whitehead as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance
According to the university’s press release sent on Thursday, Jeff Whitehead is Auburn’s new senior associate athletic director for compliance. Whitehead comes to Auburn after serving in a similar role since 2018 at the University of South Carolina. He was the primary liaison overseeing the Office of Compliance Services operations and providing legislative interpretations to coaches and staff. He was the primary compliance liaison for the football and men’s basketball teams while assisting with all other varsity sports.
Auburn bracing for fistfight against ‘bully on the block’ Georgia
Colby Wooden’s respect for Missouri has only grown the last two weeks. A week removed from scrapping it out with Missouri for a 17-14 overtime win at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Wooden watched as Missouri had defending national champion and then-No. 1 Georgia on the ropes in Columbia, Mo., last Saturday. Missouri held a double-digit halftime lead against Georgia and was in front until late in the fourth quarter of an eventual 26-22 loss.
Auburn freshman Chance Westry out 3-4 weeks after knee procedure
Auburn freshman Chance Westry and coach Bruce Pearl both underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Thursday, the program announced. The four-star freshman and the ninth-year head coach each had procedures performed on their right knees, with orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews performing the surgery. According to a release from the team, Andrews “was pleased with the outcome” of both surgeries.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Les Miles returns? Paul Finebaum caller pitches former LSU coach for potential SEC opening
According to one caller on the Paul Finebaum show Wednesday, that’s exactly who the Tigers should hire when Bryan Harsin eventually gets the axe. Though not official, it seems like Harsin’s departure from Auburn is all but guaranteed soon. And we’re sure Miles would love to make his...
Takeaways from Bryan Harsin’s SEC Teleconference to preview UGA
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke to reporters on Wednesday for the weekly Southeastern Conference teleconference, three days before the team travels to play defending National Champion Georgia. The Tigers (3-2, 1-1) are a 29.5 point underdog against (5-0, 2-0) Georgia for Saturday’s (2:30 C.T.) game on CBS at Sanford...
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin sees as good fit for Colorado head coach job
There are only so many ways to pre-eulogize the Bryan Harsin era of Auburn football before its unceremonious demise whenever the Auburn Board of Trustees finds an Athletic Director to make the axe and subsequent new hire. With head coaches like Paul Chryst being dismissed after a single losing season...
Auburn’s Brandon Council believes O-line can ‘demolish’ Georgia defensive front
Brandon Council isn’t lacking confidence heading into Auburn’s most difficult challenge to date — a road game against No. 2 Georgia. In fact, the Tigers’ new starting center appeared to be brimming with it Wednesday as his team prepares for its first road game of the year.
What Saban said about Texas A&M, Jalen Milroe and freshman d-lineman
Alabama-Texas A&M game week has reached the Wednesday evening segment and Nick Saban’s final meeting with local reporters. Here’s the rundown of what he had to say from the podium. -- Maintaining intensity for the entire game remains the talking point for Saban, saying it begins with practice....
McAdory will send its tough defense against high-flying Hueytown
Each football season is full of highs and lows, deeply felt by coaches, players and fans. A low point for Hueytown head coach Greg Patterson had to be two straight losses to open the season and another in Week 4. Two consecutive wins after that would have to be high points, especially a 75-7 rout of Paul Bryant last week.
WSFA
ASU or JSU? Alum of both says he has no conflict ahead of homecoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This is going to be a huge weekend for alumni of Alabama State and Jackson State. But for one Montgomery resident, this game will be extra special because his is a graduate of both schools. “When ASU is playing anybody else, I am a big fan,”...
Tipoff times, TV networks set for Auburn basketball’s West Coast trip
Auburn’s West Coast two-step is officially set. The program announced this week the tipoff times and TV networks for its two-game West Coast road trip in December in which Bruce Pearl’s team will travel to USC and Washington for a pair of major nonconference matchups. Auburn will take...
Auburn alums Michael O’Neill and Thom Gossom Jr. return to home state for ‘Alabama Boys’
Two veteran actors with Alabama roots will return to their home state for the world premiere of a new play at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. “Alabama Boys,” starring Michael O’Neill and Thom Gossom Jr., is set for two performances at the Wotlosz Theatre, on Oct. 26-27 at 7:30 p.m. The autobiographical play, written by the actors, illuminates their parallel journey as children in Alabama during the civil rights movement, as students at Auburn University and as actors in Hollywood.
Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars
Two local five-star prospects are coming to see Alabama State host Jackson State this weekend. The post Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Former Mountain Brook football coach Don Creasy dies in crash
A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 8
MOUNTAIN BROOK (5-1, 3-0) AT PARKER (4-3, 2-2) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Major Brown Memorial Stadium, Birmingham. Last week: Class 6A fifth-ranked Mountain Brook was idle last week while Parker beat Woodlawn 37-13. It’s a Class 6A, Region 5 game. The skinny: Mountain Brook has never lost to Parker...
Week 8 Prep Picks: Who wins the biggest high school football games in the state?
The picks seemingly are getting tougher by the week. Week 8 brings some crucial high school football matchups across the state including Bob Jones at Sparkman, Fairhope at Daphne and McAdory at Hueytown. Here is how the AL.com experts picked 20 of the toughest games of the week:. Austin (5-2)...
ASWA Prep Rankings: Only 1 unbeaten team remaining in Class 7A heading into Week 8
With Fairhope’s upset loss to Foley last week, there is only one unbeaten team remaining in Class 7A in 2022. The Auburn Tigers improved to 7-0 last week with a 51-29 win over rival Opelika. They remain at No. 1 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A...
