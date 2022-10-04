ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WLNS

$4.1 billion in investments, over 4K jobs coming to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around $4.1 billion in investments will go towards creating 4,600 jobs in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday. The new funding will go towards projects that will increase demand for electric vehicle batteries and restore a vital infrastructure project in West Michigan. The new jobs will be centered in Big Rapids, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

When will mid-Michigan see its first freeze?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.” According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost. Now, for areas in the […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

AARP hosts forum with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the November election on the horizon, Michiganders will soon decide whether Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stays in office, or newcomer Tudor Dixon takes the role. AARP recently hosted a forum with the two candidates where they responded to a series of the same questions from...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Meet the MSP Cyber Crimes Unit

When the investigation of crimes calls for the collection of digital evidence, Michigan State Police (MSP) has dedicated teams across the state to support those efforts.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLNS

Unusual butterfly swarms invading Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What’s the deal with all the butterflies in Central Texas?. There has been an increase in butterflies in the area this fall, and the unusually hot and dry weather this summer is to blame. The unusual insect is known as the American snout butterfly, so...
AUSTIN, TX
WLNS

Michigan 211 takes calls to help Florida after Hurricane Ian

Michigan 211 workers continue to operate Central Florida’s 211 database and helpline in the wake of Hurricane Ian. (Oct. 4, 2022) Michigan 211 takes calls to help Florida after Hurricane …. Michigan 211 workers continue to operate Central Florida’s 211 database and helpline in the wake of Hurricane Ian....
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Jackson County House candidate allegedly threatened schools

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for State House has been dropped by his part after reports show he’s been investigated for threats against schools he attended, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made. The assault didn’t appear […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Survey: Republicans trailing big in Michigan elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the latest polling data, Democrats have a big lead in the midterm elections. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a 17-point edge over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. In addition to Whitmer’s lead, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a 17-point lead and Attorney General Dana Nessel is ahead by 12-points. Nessel’s […]
MICHIGAN STATE

