Ferndale, WA

KOMO News

Suspect arrested after pointing 'AR style rifle' at officers in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — A driver who pointed an "AR style rifle" at officers in Ferndale on Tuesday morning has been taken into custody, according to police. The incident occurred around 4:10 a.m. A Ferndale officer attempted to stop the suspect in his Chevrolet Blazer, which was missing a license plate and had an unreadable temporary tag, after an illegal turn, police said. The suspect pulled into a Haggen parking lot and pointed a firearm at law enforcement, police said.
