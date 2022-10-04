Read full article on original website
KGMI
Woman injured after man celebrates release from jail with dangerous joy ride
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Just days after being released from jail, a man is back behind bars after going on a joyride through Whatcom County. Court documents state that police were called to the scene of a hit and run crash on Birch Bay Road Saturday evening. The crash...
kpug1170.com
Woman charged after threatening to bite employee’s nose in downtown Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman faces robbery and other charges after a store clerk says she tried to bite her nose while stealing a bag of Chex Mix. A police report shows the clerk at JJ’s In & Out Convenience Store in downtown Bellingham says the suspect entered the store on Monday, October 3rd, and grabbed the snack.
Officers arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect at Ferndale motel after standoff
FERNDALE, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies gathered near Barrett Road and Main Street in Ferndale for an armed and dangerous suspect at the Super 8 Motel, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Those inside the motel were asked to shelter in...
KOMO News
Suspect arrested after pointing 'AR style rifle' at officers in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — A driver who pointed an "AR style rifle" at officers in Ferndale on Tuesday morning has been taken into custody, according to police. The incident occurred around 4:10 a.m. A Ferndale officer attempted to stop the suspect in his Chevrolet Blazer, which was missing a license plate and had an unreadable temporary tag, after an illegal turn, police said. The suspect pulled into a Haggen parking lot and pointed a firearm at law enforcement, police said.
24-Year-Old Jordan Garth Pickett Arrested Following A Two-Car Crash In Whatcom County (Whatcom County, WA)
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jordan Garth Pickett after a two-car crash on Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Birch Bay Drive and Shintaffer Road. Records state Pickett was unable to brake to avoid another vehicle turning onto Birch Bay Road as his car approached...
q13fox.com
Armed person inside Ferndale motel
Troopers are warning people to avoid the area of a Ferndale motel. Police are there for an "armed and dangerous" suspect."
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Barrett Road in Ferndale blocked due to police response to “an armed and dangerous subject”
FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 5:40am on Tuesday, October 4th, Barrett Road has been blocked and businesses at the northeast corner of Barrett Road and Main Street were reportedly closed. Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the area and according to radioed reports the road and business closures...
Chronicle
Bellingham Police Report Arresting Man for the 68th Time
The Bellingham Police Department arrested Vaughn Anton Tufts on Sunday, Oct. 3, but that is nothing new — according to the department's incident log its the 68th time they have arrested him. You didn't read that wrong . . . 68 times. This time, according to the incident log,...
My Clallam County
Trauma to beached remains consistent with plane crash victim, fingerprints could solve case soon
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County investigators are still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at the time said foul play was not suspected, but on Tuesday Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King gave more insight.
Burlington man convicted of killing WWU student in 2019
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Burlington man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of killing his girlfriend. Prosecutors said Rigoberto Galvan, 24, shot and killed Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner, a 22-year-old Western Washington University student, after breaking in through a second-floor balcony on Aug. 14, 2019.
My Clallam County
Mystery remains on the identity of woman’s remains found on beach near Sequim
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols is still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. We learned 2 weeks ago that Nichols was able to get fingerprints from the remains. The evidence has since been in the hands of the folks at the Washington State Patrol crime lab.
whatcom-news.com
Occupant injured and home destroyed in Blaine fire Saturday evening
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 7:05pm on Saturday, October 1st, to the 100 block of Poplar View Street in Blaine due to a report of a residential structure fire. According to initial radio transmissions at the time, there were several 911 callers reporting the fire. Firefighters...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale fire stations will “Light the Night” to honor fallen firefighters
FERNDALE, Wash. — Several Whatcom County Fire District 7 stations will be aglow in red light at 8pm on October 2nd to 9th as they participate in the national Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters event. Every October, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation sponsors the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial...
Burlington man who murdered WWU student sentenced in Whatcom County
The man was convicted of premeditated aggravated first-degree murder for the woman’s August 2019 death.
Backlash against bike lanes brewing in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Ken Mann isn't the type of guy you'd expect to be building a backlash against bike lanes. "I'm having an identity crisis," he said. "I'm a cyclist. I've advocated for bike lanes in the past, but only the ones that make sense." Mann lives along Eldridge...
NTSB has recovered 'the majority' of downed floatplane, investigators examining wreckage
FREELAND, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has completed recovery operations following a deadly floatplane crash off the coast of Whidbey Island in September. Recovery operations ended on Friday. A majority of the aircraft has been recovered and moved to a secure facility where NTSB investigators are...
That’s not a Mary Kay Cosmetics car you just sped past — Bellingham Police are going pink
“BPD employees are proud to take part in helping increase awareness to get screened early and help raise funds,” the department said in a release.
Here’s how the Port of Bellingham is responding to increased crime rates in Whatcom County
“Providing a safe environment for Port customers, Port employees and community members is a top priority for the Port.”
KGMI
Gas prices in Whatcom County nearing record territory again
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Gas prices continue to inch back toward record territory. Triple A reports we are paying an average of $5.41 per gallon in Bellingham on Wednesday, October 5th. That is up about 34 cents from last week and almost a dollar more than we were paying a...
whatcom-news.com
57-foot vessel hit rocks and was sinking when rescued by Coast Guard Station Bellingham crew
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — US Coast Guard 13th District Pacific Northwest issued a news release on Wednesday, October 5th, reporting that a Coast Guard Station Bellingham crew rescued 3 people and a dog from a sinking vessel in Echo Bay on Sucia Island on October 4th. Watchstanders at Coast Guard...
