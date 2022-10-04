Read full article on original website
Why Now is the Time to Double Down on Virtual Care
For an industry that traditionally embraces change at a glacial pace, the pandemic has been a wake-up call for healthcare. Once COVID-19 struck, the shift to video, telephone engagement and remote patient monitoring spiked seemingly overnight. This surging demand for virtual care resulted, in many cases, in increased provider efficiency,...
Edifecs Launches Solution to Automate Prior Authorization at the Point of Care
– The full automation of prior authorization at the point of care leads to improved member experiences, enhanced outcomes, ongoing compliance, and reduced administrative burden. Edifecs’ automated prior authorization solution integrates with electronic health records (EHR) and leverages artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and industry standards such as FHIR to instantly deliver authorization.
It’s Time to Give Patients “Admin Access” to Manage Their Healthcare
While the entire healthcare industry is inching toward giving people more autonomy to manage their care, we can’t seem to hand over the keys just yet. The latest KLAS data on patient preferences shows that most individuals interacting with the healthcare system want greater control, especially over their care visits. That’s because the capabilities patients value most—including appointment scheduling, prescription refill requests, and bill payments—aren’t always convenient (i.e., digital) or easy to self-manage.
American Diabetes Association Launches Amputation Prevention Alliance
– The American Diabetes Association® announced a new initiative designed to address the urgent public health challenge of preventable amputation called the Amputation Prevention Alliance. Over 135,000 amputations occur every year in the United States, with the majority of those procedures being preventable, but due to challenges in accessing quality care, patients are forced into unnecessary amputations and even death.
Healthcare Data Lake: The Key to Operating a Data Informed Organization
Two decades ago, business priorities within a healthcare organization were largely driven by a select few executive visionaries. Today, the most successful healthcare organizations are using data to validate ideas and further refine them through advanced studies and predictive models. The data-informed healthcare organization has come of age through recent...
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records
An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
AGS Health Launches AI-Powered Revenue Cycle Platform
– AGS Health, a revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions provider and strategic growth partner to some of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S., announces the launch of the AGS AI Platform, a connected solution that blends artificial intelligence (AI) and automation with award-winning human-in-the-loop services and expert support to maximize revenue cycle performance.
KLAS Report Explores EHR Satisfaction by Provider Specialty
– One of the ways organizations can target improvements for those who are less satisfied is to look at EHR satisfaction by specialty—there is currently a gap of about 30 points between the most satisfied specialty (hospital medicine) and the least satisfied specialty (ophthalmology). – The goal of this...
BrightInsight & bioMérieux Partner to Develop Clinical Digital Solution for Diagnostics
– BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions and bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, announced today a partnership to develop and bring to market a Clinical Digital Solution for diagnostics enabling clinical decision support for disease areas across their diagnostic tests.
Prescryptive Health Acquires Full-Service PBM Northwest Pharmacy Services
– Prescryptive Health, a health tech company empowering consumers with prescription drug pricing data, has acquired Northwest Pharmacy Services Inc, a full-service, non-profit Pharmacy Benefit Manager. NWPS serves over 44,000 members in the Pacific Northwest. – As part of this new acquisition, NWPS members will have access to Prescryptive’s exclusive...
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Launches Telemedicine Platform
– Today, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) announced it has collaborated with Accenture and Microsoft over the last 12 months to help develop and refine MSK Telemedicine. MSK Telemedicine was created to provide patients access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future, allows MSK patients and families to virtually interact with their entire care team, seamlessly replicating an in-clinic visit.
Cost Transparency Ecosystem in Healthcare
Cost transparency is a driving force in the American market. Whether consumers are looking to purchase a latte, a plane ticket, or surgery, they increasingly expect to pay an “out-the-door” price– something that includes all labor and materials as well as the finished product or service. When polled, 66% of Americans indicated that they would shop for care if prices were publicly disclosed. And in pursuit of competitively and transparently priced services, some patients attempt to shop locally; more and more, however, consumers flock to medical tourism– a practice that is quickly rebounding to its pre-pandemic popularity.
Virtual Reality Therapy May Serve as Effective Adjunct To Anesthesia For Surgical Procedures
– The results of a clinical trial using software from XRHealth, developer and operator of virtual treatment rooms in the metaverse, published in PLOS ONE demonstrated that virtual reality therapy may serve as an effective adjunct to anesthesia for surgical procedures. The trials were conducted with XRHealth’s immersive virtual reality software.
IntelyCare Launches The IntelyHeart Foundation, Committing $2M to Support Healthcare Professionals
– IntelyCare, a healthcare workforce management platform in the United States, today announced the launch of The IntelyHeart Foundation, a charitable not-for-profit organization. – The IntelyHeart Foundation, with support from IntelyCare, will provide need-based grants to healthcare professionals who apply and meet established criteria. IntelyCare intends to commit up to...
MedStar Health Awarded $2M Telehealth Research Grant
– MedStar Health has received a nearly $2 million telehealth research grant from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to expand its research collaboration with Stanford Medicine and Intermountain Healthcare focused on telehealth access, safety, and equity. – The grant will allow researchers to establish a patient safety...
AWS Distributes $14M to 90 Organizations Through Health Equity Initiative
– Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that it has awarded $14 million in cloud services and technical expertise to help nearly 90 organizations around the world, ranging from startups and nonprofits to large enterprises, to address health equity challenges through the Health Equity Initiative. – AWS also introduced a new...
Backed by $5M Grant, Butterfly Network Deploys 500 Devices to Healthcare Workers in Kenya
– Butterfly Network announce the deployment of 500 Butterfly iQ+ devices, the world’s only handheld, whole-body ultrasound probe, to healthcare practitioners in Kenya to advance maternal and fetal health. – This deployment is part of a $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to expand access...
How Health Systems Can Set A Robust Governance Strategy Over Clinical Taxonomy
Having a structured clinical taxonomy system in place is key to ensuring healthcare consumers are successfully finding care in the way they’re actually seeking it. The patient experience is enhanced when patients are able to find the right doctor and the right location for their individual health needs. By...
Digiceuticals: Driving Growth Through Digital Health Services
There was tremendous interest in telemedicine before 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made it a reality triggering unprecedented disruption across the industry. For instance, digital-first healthcare aggregators had been testing programs for telemedicine but, since 2020, the demand for telehealth services has exploded across the globe. Despite stabilizing forces such as vaccine rollouts, telehealth utilization remains 38 times higher than it was in the years before the pandemic (1). Health and wellness apps are proliferating the mobile ecosystem, allowing consumers to consult with medical experts from anywhere on any concern. One growing trend is the emergence of digiceuticals as a way to track patient data from wearables and make real-time treatment recommendations.
Report: 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20
– KLAS asked 16 prominent members of the healthcare community with broad HIT expertise to read 42 KLAS reports on emerging technology and rate their perception of the solutions based on their potential to impact the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare: to improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care, improve the patient experience, and improve the clinician experience.
