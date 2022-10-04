DeKalb County's nursing home staff and residents brace for change leading to final sale vote

Read full article on original website
Related
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
Enrollment for Cook County's guaranteed income program begins tomorrow
Cook County residents in need of financial assistance will be able to submit their applications for the county’s guaranteed income pilot program starting tomorrow, Oct. 6. Eligible residents will have a 15-day window to apply.
Government Technology
Cook County Launches Guaranteed Income Pilot With Help from Tech
This month, Cook County, Ill., announced the upcoming application window for its Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot. The initiative will use technology to support the process from the application itself to the distribution of funds. The idea of a universal basic income has gained popularity in recent years, although some are...
WIFR
Nurses express anger at no-show board members, lose out on increased wages
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Rage, shock and defeat are how some Stephenson County nurses describe their feelings Monday night, after they say board members cheated them out of a raise. “What’s gonna happen to us,” said a Stephenson Nurse Center nurse. It was a Stephenson County board meeting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Closes Vax Hub
The Kane Mass Vax Hub in Batavia opened its doors on March 19, 2021. Located in the former Sam's Club Warehouse at 501 N. Randall, the site was among four regional locations that offered free COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible Illinoisans regardless of zip code. Since its opening, 114,433 doses...
wjol.com
Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being
A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
northernpublicradio.org
When It Rains, Part 2: To stay or to go: Increased flooding forces towns to make hard choices
The Pecatonica River runs two blocks from Laurie Thomas's mother's stoop in Freeport, Ill. After a recent two-day deluge, floodwaters reached the basement's ceiling. But the family's seen worse. It was Freeport’s fifth major flood in just the past four years. Thomas and her mother have experienced flooding at least...
northernpublicradio.org
A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.
It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000
Over 55,000 properties are set to be auctioned off during the Cook County, Illinois property tax sale on November 1, with many starting bids under $1,000. Credit: Alex Potemkin (Getty Images)
wlsam.com
Why are Republicans leaving the Suburbs? – Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer explains why Republicans are leaving in droves
There are just only two Republicans on the 17-member Cook County Board. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and the Steve Cochran Show talk about why Republicans are leaving the suburbs, why it is imperative for Cook County to have representation from both political parties, and shares how the Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) is working to reduce and return vacant land back into sustainable community assets.
Midterm Elections: Cook County to vote on property tax hike
COOK COUNTY - We're counting down to the midterm elections by taking a look at what's on your ballot. In Cook County, voters are being asked to "OK" a property tax hike to expand the forest preserves. The referendum asks property owners to pay about $1.50 more in property tax...
wmay.com
Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois
(The Center Square) – In a state with the second highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSPY NEWS
Former Illinois Youth Center guard sentenced for official misconduct
A Former Illinois Youth Center (IYC) guard has been sentenced to probation and community service. 46-year-old Michael M. Klimek, of Yorkville, was found guilty by a Kane County jury in April of official misconduct and aggravated battery in a public place. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Klimek facilitated and encouraged IYC inmates to fight as he stood by and did nothing. Prosecutors say it happened in January of 2016.
rockrivercurrent.com
City Council strikes down proposal to turn Applebee’s into car wash in Rockford
ROCKFORD — City Council members this week struck down a proposal to turn the Applebee’s restaurant on East State Street into a new car wash. Developers had pitched a plan to demolish the chain restaurant and construct a new, automated Tommy’s Express car wash on the site at 6845 E. State St. But City Council members voted 14-0 to deny a special-use permit required for the car wash.
starvedrock.media
Peru Attorney Fires Back at La Salle in Text, Letter
The drama that started with improper dumping and led to an aborted effort to de-annex 50 acres from La Salle to Peru has turned personal, it would seem, at least according to a testy text message and a follow-up formal complaint letter. At Monday night's La Salle City Council meeting,...
Health system that owns two Chicago-area hospitals files for bankruptcy
A health system that owns hospitals in Uptown and Oak Park has filed for bankruptcy. California-based Pipeline Health has seven hospitals in three states including Weiss Memorial Hospital in Uptown and West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.
wjol.com
U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID v. Flu Risk, Winter Wave Potential
How concerned are experts about a winter surge in either COVID or flu or both?. With temperatures cooling, some are expressing concerns. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying. Could another COVID...
fox32chicago.com
Lockport residents may experience water issues for several hours Tuesday
LOCKPORT, Ill. - Some residents in Lockport may be experiencing low water pressure after a water main break. The main broke near the 1200 block of Milne Drive. Crews began repairs around 2:30 p.m., and SkyFOX was over the scene. The city's public works department says homes and businesses in...
wlsam.com
Where Does the Truth Lie in Discussions of the SAFE-T Act? Two States Attorneys Give Their Takes
John Howell is joined by Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart and then Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow. Rinehart discusses why the SAFE-T Act will make us safer and the pros in keeping violent offenders, unable to buy their way out. Glasgow brings to the table why he believes the SAFE-T Act is bad for Illinois and what is wrong with the new process.
Comments / 0