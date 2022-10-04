Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON TOWN COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE REGARDING DRIVEWAYS ON PROPERTY
The Carrollton Town Council approved an ordinance amending the city code in regard to driveways and entrances on private property during its meeting on Monday, October 3. The council also approved a contract for demolition of two houses, authorizing all acts necessary to carry out the terms the contract.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY ADMINISTRATOR DISCUSSES TRAIL BUILDING PROGRAM FOR THE MARSHALL CITY PARK
Marshall City Administrator J.D. Kehrman discussed a general service agreement for a trail building project at the Marshall City Park for consideration by the Park Board at the Marshall City Council meeting on Monday, October 3. The Marshall Parks and Recreation Board will be having its monthly meeting Wednesday, October...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT
The Sedalia City Council considered an ordinance authorizing a school resource officer cooperative agreement during its meeting on Monday, October 3. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw says the council authorized the cooperative agreement between the Sedalia School District 200 and the Sedalia Police Department. In other news from the meeting, the...
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON TOWN COUNCIL APPROVES DESIGNATION OF ARPA FUNDS TO YMCA PROJECT
The Carrollton Town Council discussed the designation of ARPA funds for the YMCA project during its meeting on Monday, October 3. Administrative Assistant Terry Bell said the council obligated $50,000 to the YMCA for the project. The council approved the motion.
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY CLERK PROVIDES INFORMATION ABOUT ABSENTEE VOTING
Saline County Clerk Debbie Russell provided information on absentee voting for the November 8 election in Saline County. Russell says absentee voting actually began on September 27. Absentee applications are available at the Saline County Clerk’s website, as well other election resources to inform voters on the process prior to...
Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some neighbors to a possible resource center for the homeless are pushing back on its location. Several groups in the city are wanting to build the Opportunity Campus on Business Loop 70 near Bowling Street. The person who used to own the land for the center is against the plan. The Voluntary The post Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
kmmo.com
RESURFACING PROJECTS TO BEGIN IN AREA COUNTIES
As part of Governor Mike Parson’s Rural Road program, the Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted a company to resurface 20 routes, more than 148 lane miles, in Carroll, Chariton, Howard, Monroe, and Randolph counties. The contractor plans to begin asphalt resurfacing this week on Howard County Route CC and Randolph County Route P. Resurfacing on these two routes is anticipated to be completed by early October. See exact locations below:
kwos.com
Midway USA hopes to break ground on two-story office building by year’s end
One of Boone County’s largest employers hopes to break ground by December on a new 130,000 square foot office building. It would be located on MidwayUSA’s new campus at 40 and Route J in the Rocheport area. MidwayUSA founder Larry Potterfield says the project has been tied up...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI WESTERN DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE ON THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMPUS ON OCTOBER 12
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Campus on Wednesday, October 12. Oral arguments will be held at the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union beginning at 9:30 a.m. A three-judge panel will hear arguments in four cases. After oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report Includes Unattended Death
Chillicothe Police officers responded to 113 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 7:38 am, Officer responded to the 700 block of Samuel Street for a resident finding an arrow on their property. The arrow was recovered by the Officer and the investigation as to its origin is to continue.
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER DECA ATTENDS FALL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
Students from the Saline County Career Center traveled with their Advisor, Kerry Henley to the Missouri DECA Fall Leadership Conference held October 2-3 in Branson. Students participated in leadership and educational workshops, competitive event practice programs, and learned skills to develop their own leadership potential. This year Holly Huston and Bailey Kueker as a part of the Missouri State Action Team presented on “Connecting with the Community” for three workshop sessions as well as helping with the opening/closing sessions.
AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police: Victim pushed from Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane
First responders in Boone County blocked off a northeast Columbia road on Tuesday night. The post Police: Victim pushed from Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Authorities Investigate Report of Possible Firearm on School Property Friday
Livingston County authorities seized weapons and marijuana from a parked student vehicle at Southwest School Friday. Sheriff Steve Cox says the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received information of a possible firearm in a student vehicle and investigated the claim. During their investigation, authorities reported seizing potential evidence of a...
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigates firearm on school property and theft of a firearm
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Chula man as well as an investigation of a possible firearm on school property in Ludlow. Sunday evening, Sergeant Dustin Woelfle went to Chula where it had been alleged an individual dropped a bag containing a firearm and then created some type of disturbance for a neighbor. The investigation shows the bag contained a .357 handgun which had allegedly been taken without the owner’s consent from a home where the suspect had been staying.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man was charged with two felonies in Johnson County on Tuesday, October 4. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence hall on the campus of the University of Central Missouri. Authorities observed a large broken mirror in the hallway near a room and also observed blood on the floor and on the door into the room. The officer asked the victim of the incident who had broken the mirror and the victim stated that Tylan Carter had allegedly broken it. The victim also stated that Carter had allegedly attacked her while there.
Missouri man, woman injured after semi rear-ends semi's towed unit
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Wednesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kenworth semi driven by Jeffrey A. Taylor, 56, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was westbound on U.S. 36 three miles east of Chillicothe. The vehicle struck the...
bentoncountyenterprise.com
Meet The People Of Benton County - Michelle Larson
FAMILY: Husband, Dennis; 3 daughters; Sadie, Savannah and Caydence (Cady) THE BEST THING ABOUT LIVING IN WARSAW IS: The community. Anytime it needs to come together and rally behind someone, they show up. Every. Single. Time. It's also a beautiful town. OCCUPATION: Associate Director for the Family Nutrition Education Program...
kttn.com
Guilty verdict delivered by jury in Linn County child molestation case
Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was found guilty on October 4th of two counts of first-degree child molestation in connection with events from 2013. Sentencing for Will Hoskins is scheduled for December 6th. The case was re-investigated by Sergeant Preston Sandner, formerly of the Brookfield Police...
