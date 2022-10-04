ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

NewsChannel 36

A closer look: Homelessness in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A Chemung County Legislator held a town hall meeting to discuss concerns residents have. The top concern was public safety. However, there was something else that came up that is a concern for many residents. That issue is the homeless population in the city. "When they chased...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Path Through History Returns to Broome Co. This Weekend

Broome County is participating in the New York Path Through History Weekend. The event showcases a variety of locations across Broome county from Endicott to Binghamton. "It gives our residents and visitors to our community a little taste of what these great historic places have to offer and encourages them to come back again to learn more," says County Executive Jason Garnar. "So, we invite everyone whether you're in Broome County or outside Broome County to come outside this weekend and learn a little bit about the people and places that helped build Broome County. And, while you're here, grab something to eat or have a beer at one of our great restaurants."
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Residential food box gets vandalized

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) – Kevin Bennett is a resident of Elmira who ran a food box with his family for over a year. This was until a couple of weeks ago when it got vandalized. Community cupboard has several food boxes throughout the Elmira area. Once Kevin found out about them, he asked to […]
ELMIRA, NY
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Madison, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endwell Man Honored with Pool Dedication

Ray Vanderpoel worked as the Park Manager for the Town of Union for over 35 years and today that hard work was recognized. Highland Park Pool in Endwell was renamed this morning to the Ray Vanderpoel Swim Center. "I'm just so honored that they thought about me to do something...
ENDWELL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Wear Pink Day at Lourdes Hospital

If you drove by Lourdes Hospital today, you may have noticed something different outside. The hospital had a giant pink inflatable chair on its front lawn— all for a good cause. Today was Wear Pink Day and people were invited to do just that and get a selfie with...
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Poverty#Charity#Informal Food Pantry
WETM 18 News

Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is now hospitalized after a shooting in Elmira on Wednesday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Elmira Police Department (EPD) reported they received calls of gunshots in the area of West 1st St. and Walnut St., where they found one person shot. The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for […]
ELMIRA, NY
nyspnews.com

Ithaca troopers look to ID larceny suspect

New York State Police at Ithaca are looking to see if you can identify the shoplifter pictured below. The male is accused of entering Target on Catherwood Road in the village of Lansing on August 27, 2022, and walking off with an electric scooter without paying for it. The man incident took place around 8:30 p.m. The man was last seen walking towards North Triphammer Road. He does appear to have a neck tattoo, light hair and facial hair.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

The Wall That Heals Arrives at Riverfront Park in Sayre

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that travels from community to community, arrived in Sayre, Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon. The Wall That Heals is designed to bring access to those across the country that aren’t able to travel to Washington, D.C.
SAYRE, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

