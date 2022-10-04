Read full article on original website
A closer look: Homelessness in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A Chemung County Legislator held a town hall meeting to discuss concerns residents have. The top concern was public safety. However, there was something else that came up that is a concern for many residents. That issue is the homeless population in the city. "When they chased...
Path Through History Returns to Broome Co. This Weekend
Broome County is participating in the New York Path Through History Weekend. The event showcases a variety of locations across Broome county from Endicott to Binghamton. "It gives our residents and visitors to our community a little taste of what these great historic places have to offer and encourages them to come back again to learn more," says County Executive Jason Garnar. "So, we invite everyone whether you're in Broome County or outside Broome County to come outside this weekend and learn a little bit about the people and places that helped build Broome County. And, while you're here, grab something to eat or have a beer at one of our great restaurants."
Binghamton Apartment Residents Complain About Lack of Heat
Some people who live at a Binghamton apartment complex say they and their kids have been without heat when temperatures have dropped into the thirties on recent nights. The Town & Country Apartments on the city's North Side consists of 256 units in 22 buildings. Residents of a couple of...
Residential food box gets vandalized
ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) – Kevin Bennett is a resident of Elmira who ran a food box with his family for over a year. This was until a couple of weeks ago when it got vandalized. Community cupboard has several food boxes throughout the Elmira area. Once Kevin found out about them, he asked to […]
Endwell Man Honored with Pool Dedication
Ray Vanderpoel worked as the Park Manager for the Town of Union for over 35 years and today that hard work was recognized. Highland Park Pool in Endwell was renamed this morning to the Ray Vanderpoel Swim Center. "I'm just so honored that they thought about me to do something...
Winter Essentials Clothing Drive in Endicott
Little Italy Endicott is partnering with the Endicott Rotary Club and the Endicott Fire Department to host a Winter Essentials Clothing Drive throughout the month of October.
Greater Good Grocery to match SNAP purchases
Multiple non-profit organizations are partnering up to increase access and purchasing power for groceries.
Delay of Business for Some Broome Government Offices
8 a.m. UPDATE: Power is restored to the Broome County Government offices at the former Oakdale Mall. A power problem at the Oakdale Commons complex (formerly the Oakdale Mall) in Johnson City caused a minor a disruption in the work week for some Broome County Government offices. A news release...
Wear Pink Day at Lourdes Hospital
If you drove by Lourdes Hospital today, you may have noticed something different outside. The hospital had a giant pink inflatable chair on its front lawn— all for a good cause. Today was Wear Pink Day and people were invited to do just that and get a selfie with...
Binghamton’s Columbus Day Tournament of Bands a 60+ Year Tradition
A tradition that has marched through the center of downtown Binghamton for over sixty years is set to step off again Monday, October 10, 2022. City officials have announced the details of the annual Columbus Day Tournament of Bands competition and parade and the Italian Festival. Mayor Jared Kraham says...
2 teens arrested in 5-person Elmira burglary
Police have arrested two teens involved in a five-person burglary in downtown Elmira earlier this week.
Expensive! Are You Flushing Money Down the Toilet Without Knowing It?
Do you remember during the pandemic when everything was closed down and all of the do-it-yourself people decided to "fix" up their houses? Do you remember all of the stories that followed when the same people had to call in professionals to fix all of the mistakes well-meaning people made? Yeah, me too.
Boil water advisory for parts of Binghamton & Dickinson
According to the City of Binghamton, there has been a loss of pressure in the city's Ely Park Transmission Water Main between Ely Park Golf Course and Lagrange Street
Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is now hospitalized after a shooting in Elmira on Wednesday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Elmira Police Department (EPD) reported they received calls of gunshots in the area of West 1st St. and Walnut St., where they found one person shot. The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for […]
BC Humane Society to help pets impacted by Hurricane Ian
National animal welfare organization, BISSELL, has been working hard to support the people and animals impacted in Florida by Hurricane Ian.
Downtown Binghamton Train Station Restaurant Opening Delayed
A restaurant that's planned for the Lackawanna Train Station in Binghamton won't be operating as soon as originally planned. Developer Mark Yonaty is preparing to open Station 45 American Chop House in the historic downtown building on Lewis Street. A interior view of the future Station 45 American Chop House...
Ithaca troopers look to ID larceny suspect
New York State Police at Ithaca are looking to see if you can identify the shoplifter pictured below. The male is accused of entering Target on Catherwood Road in the village of Lansing on August 27, 2022, and walking off with an electric scooter without paying for it. The man incident took place around 8:30 p.m. The man was last seen walking towards North Triphammer Road. He does appear to have a neck tattoo, light hair and facial hair.
Boil Water Order Issued for Part of the City of Binghamton
The City of Binghamton is advising residents in part of the City and the Town of Dickinson near the Ely Park Golf Course that they will have to boil any water for consumption or cooking as a safety precaution. According to a statement issued by the City at 2:44 p.m....
Passersby Aid Woman Being Attacked in Front of Binghamton Church
A motorist who saw a woman being punched near a Binghamton church stopped at the scene and called police for help. Another woman who witnessed the incident on Robinson Street used her phone to record the incident. The attack occurred in front of Fairview United Methodist Church on the city's...
The Wall That Heals Arrives at Riverfront Park in Sayre
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that travels from community to community, arrived in Sayre, Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon. The Wall That Heals is designed to bring access to those across the country that aren’t able to travel to Washington, D.C.
