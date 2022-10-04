Read full article on original website
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The party is over for Brent Venables. Oklahoma’s new football coach was welcomed at the Norman airport like a conquering hero when he arrived to replace USC-bound Lincoln Riley in December. Venables seemed to be the perfect person to steady the program to fans who had been watching him ever since he left his job as an Oklahoma assistant after the 2011 season to become defensive coordinator at Clemson. Some had second thoughts when Venables vehemently approved of popular receivers coach Cale Gundy’s resignation in August after Gundy said a “racially charged” word at a film session. All seemed forgiven when Oklahoma got off to a 3-0 start that culminated with a 49-14 blowout of Nebraska, but things fell apart the next two weeks. The Sooners lost at home to Kansas State, then were demolished 55-24 at TCU. Oklahoma has fallen out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since October 2020, ending a run of 31 straight rankings.
Body Oct. 4—Once the University of Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference, the Bedlam football game with Oklahoma State won’t happen, at least for several years. That was the assessment of Chad Weiberg, OSU athletic director, who spoke Monday, at Enid Rotary Club. Non-conference schedules are made years...
Oklahoma Football: Everything Brent Venables said after OU’s 33-3 win Sooners Wire. Southern Arkansas Mulerider volleyball looks to defend its perfect 2-0 home record this week in matchups against Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Nazarene. The Muleriders will...
One former Oklahoma quarterback isn't happy with how the 2022 season has gone for one of his alma maters. Trevor Knight, who played at Oklahoma from 2013-15 before transferring to Texas A&M, thinks this season is a failed one after the program's latest loss to TCU. “You’re not going to...
The Sooners' coach said the team played with hesitancy in a loss to Kansas State, so it stands to reason that TCU was able to compound that fear of failure last week.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables discussed the status of his starting quarterback three days after he suffered a head injury. Following Saturday’s 55-24 loss at TCU, Venables said Gabriel would enter the team’s concussion protocol. Venables went before the media Tuesday morning, but he didn’t have much to say...
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Tuesday ahead of OU's Week 6 matchup with Texas.
TCU fined $50,000 after fans storm the field to celebrate Oklahoma’s defeat
FORT WORTH, Texas - TCU is facing a $50,000 fine after fans stormed the football field in Fort Worth Saturday. The Horned Frogs beat the Oklahoma Sooners by 31 points. The Big 12 Conference said TCU event management did not provide a safe environment for people who attended the game.
When Ray Vaughn accepted the job as the athletic director at Central Christian College in 1958, the school - which had just moved from Bartlesville to the northern edge of Oklahoma City - had no athletic facilities for its fledgling intercollegiate basketball and track and field programs. It was a far cry from the local high school powerhouse he’d helped build at Capitol Hill High School.
The Savannah Bananas are bringing their 'World Famous Baseball Circus' to Oklahoma City on May 26, 2023.
Looks like you can finally see the Savannah Bananas in action just north of us next year. If you have not heard about the Savannah Bananas, think of them as the Harlem Globetrotters of the baseball world. Yes, they're playing baseball, but the Bananas put their own spin on it just like the Globetrotters. Here are the rules they play by.
Bluejays shut down Wildcats, face Bishop McGuiness in battle of unbeatens
Guthrie High’s football team tuned up for a huge showdown this week, shutting down Piedmont 27-0 by limiting the Wildcats’ powerful running game to just 60 yards on 26 carries and allowing just 4 passing yards on one completion. The Bluejays (5-0) return home Friday night for a...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Joyriding is not a charge we see often, but troopers said it fits a man they arrested this week. The semitruck traveled in the middle of the night and little did the driver know, he was carrying some extra cargo. "It’s so bizarre. We got a...
An Edmond man says a phony Facebook Marketplace rental property listing cost him nearly $2,000 with nothing to show for it.
When the volleyball team at Classen SAS Middle School didn’t have a coach, assistant principal Miguel Blanco stepped in to save the season. “The team didn’t come together last year until almost two weeks into the school year,” said Miguel Blanco, Assistant Principal and Volleyball coach. Practices...
When a semitruck driver left a Kansas shipping yard, driving south toward Oklahoma, he had no idea someone was hanging on to his trailer, according to local news reports. He made it over 100 miles before other drivers on Interstate 35 caught his attention by flashing their lights, KOTV reported. Others called 911.
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
