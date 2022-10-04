ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

The Associated Press

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables hits rough patch in 1st year

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The party is over for Brent Venables. Oklahoma’s new football coach was welcomed at the Norman airport like a conquering hero when he arrived to replace USC-bound Lincoln Riley in December. Venables seemed to be the perfect person to steady the program to fans who had been watching him ever since he left his job as an Oklahoma assistant after the 2011 season to become defensive coordinator at Clemson. Some had second thoughts when Venables vehemently approved of popular receivers coach Cale Gundy’s resignation in August after Gundy said a “racially charged” word at a film session. All seemed forgiven when Oklahoma got off to a 3-0 start that culminated with a 49-14 blowout of Nebraska, but things fell apart the next two weeks. The Sooners lost at home to Kansas State, then were demolished 55-24 at TCU. Oklahoma has fallen out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since October 2020, ending a run of 31 straight rankings.
Ponca City News

Bedlam football won't happen, OSU's Weiberg says

Once the University of Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference, the Bedlam football game with Oklahoma State won't happen, at least for several years. That was the assessment of Chad Weiberg, OSU athletic director, who spoke Monday, at Enid Rotary Club. Non-conference schedules are made years...
oc.edu

More Than A Coach: Ray Vaughn

When Ray Vaughn accepted the job as the athletic director at Central Christian College in 1958, the school - which had just moved from Bartlesville to the northern edge of Oklahoma City - had no athletic facilities for its fledgling intercollegiate basketball and track and field programs. It was a far cry from the local high school powerhouse he'd helped build at Capitol Hill High School.
