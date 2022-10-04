Read full article on original website
Former Carnival CEO Arnold W. Donald Who Kept the Cruiseline Afloat During Pandemic, To Be Honored At Black Enterprise’s Black Men Xcel Summit
BLACK ENTERPRISE will honor Carnival Corporation & PLC former President CEO Arnold W. Donald at its Black Men Xcel Summit Oct. 12-14 at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Md. Donald, who served as President & CEO at Carnival from 2013 to 2022, stepped down from the role on...
Meet the Two Black Women introducing diversity and inclusion to children through conversation
Simply put, black women make change happen. Meet Veronica Appleton, Ph.D., and Khalilah Lyons who promote the use of healthy conversations early on with parents and caregivers with children through, Candidly Connecting, an organization they co-founded in 2020. These women work to provide an authentic framework through coaching families to create belonging and equity in their daily spaces.
ABC News
'GMA' Hispanic Heritage Month Inspiration List 2022: Celebrating Latina entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurship is intrinsic to the fabric of Latino culture in the U.S. To mark National Hispanic Heritage Month, "Good Morning America" is spotlighting the vibrant community of Latina entrepreneurs and business owners, from companies big and small, who make up the fabric of our country. Latino-owned businesses are the fastest-growing...
Black Entrepreneurs Being Held Back by Financial and Racial Barriers, Widening Racial Wealth Gap
Black entrepreneurship saw significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing 30% from pre-pandemic levels. However, just 2% of U.S. businesses are Black-owned. CNN reports that the lack of Black-owned businesses plays a big part in widening the racial wealth gap. According to a 2019 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF), Black Americans comprise 16% of the U.S. population but hold less than 3% of overall wealth. In contrast, white Americanscomprisep 68% of the U.S. population and hold 87% of overall wealth.
Mary Kay Awards Education Grant to Young Woman Aspiring to Become First Latin American Woman Astronaut to Visit Mars
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- As a decades-long leader in women’s empowerment and innovative science, Mary Kay celebrates young women who are taking charge of their futures through leadership, innovation, and determination to excel in STEAM fields. Women make up only 28% of the workforce in science, technology, engineering, and math. [1] By offering continued support to young women in STEAM fields, they are continuing Mary Kay’s mission, which is to improve women’s lives everywhere. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005835/en/ Mary Kay is committed to inspiring young women making tremendous contributions to STEAM fields to continue to pursue their dream. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)
Paramount, Sony Join MPA and EICOP’s Entertainment Law and Policy Fellowship (Exclusive)
Paramount and Sony have become the first member studios to participate in the MPA-EICOP Entertainment Law and Policy Fellowship, the program first announced by the Motion Picture Association and the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program last fall. Billy Davis (Howard University School of Law ’21) will join Paramount as MPA-EICOP’s inaugural Law Fellow, while Rhyan Lewis (Spelman College ’21) will join Sony as the first Policy Fellow. The fellowship is a yearlong, paid program for recent graduates of HBCUs, Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs) and other minority-serving institutions (MSIs) to gain exposure and experience working in entertainment law and policy. In addition to...
fintechfutures.com
Finalists announced for Banking Tech Awards 2022
We are delighted to share with you the shortlist for FinTech Futures’ Banking Tech Awards 2022. Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists!. The Banking Tech Awards, now in their 23rd year, are the hallmark of excellence for companies and individuals in banking and fintech. The winners will...
Nickelytics, Serve Robotics, and The Ad Council Partner on Innovative Smokey Bear Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Nickelytics, a venture-backed B2B adtech startup that allows brands to execute hyperlocal out-of-home advertising campaigns, today announced the launch of one of the first major OOH ad campaigns to be placed on robots. The mobility company partnered with Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous delivery company, and the Ad Council to introduce one of the longest running public service campaigns in history to an innovative new format: delivery robots. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005368/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
J Lo on Helping Latina Entrepreneurs With $14 Billion in Loans: "We Just Haven't Had the Opportunities"
Jennifer Lopez is giving back to the Latinx community. Back in June, the 53-year-old star pledged to help disburse $14 billion in loans and six million hours of financial training to 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs by 2030, as part of her new partnership with the nonprofit microfinance organization Grameen America, per an interview with Entrepreneur magazine published Oct. 4. As she's a Latina entrepreneur herself, this is a cause close to Lopez's heart, having previously joined forces with Goldman Sachs in 2021 for an initiative called Limitless Labs aimed to uplift Latinas in business and provide them with the resources they need to be successful.
Despite growth, Latinos are missing from boardrooms
When Priscilla Almodovar was named CEO of Fannie Mae last week, it marked only the third time a Latina has been appointed to lead a Fortune 500 company, and Hispanic people remain the least represented demographic in boardrooms, per a new report. Why it matters: Latinos in the U.S. are...
monitordaily.com
American Banker Announces The Most Powerful Women in Banking Honorees
American Banker released the names of the 2022 honorees of The Most Powerful Women in Banking. The program celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Thasunda Brown Duckett’s new position as CEO of TIAA lands her on The Most Powerful Women in Finance list for the first time. Titi Cole’s promotion to CEO of legacy franchises at Citi moved her up to The Most Powerful Women in Banking.
LoopMe Welcomes Former OMD CEO Mainardo de Nardis as Board Chair
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- LoopMe, a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform, today announced that Mainardo de Nardis, former CEO of OMD Worldwide, is joining its Board of Directors as Chairman. de Nardis brings more than 30 years of industry and business experience in global media and advertising, including executive positions at Omnicom Media Group, OMD Worldwide, Aegis Media (Dentsu) and MEC (WPP). In addition to his extensive agency leadership, de Nardis is an experienced entrepreneur, investor and advisor for many privately held adtech companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005271/en/ Mainardo de Nardis, Board Chair, LoopMe (Photo: Business Wire)
The Black Economic Alliance Foundation Announces New Collaboration with Deloitte
Today, the Black Economic Alliance Foundation – a national nonprofit organization working with private, public, and social sector leaders to advance work, wages, and wealth for Black Americans – announced a new collaboration with Deloitte to promote financial inclusion. To start, Deloitte has committed $10 million over the...
