Jennifer Lopez is giving back to the Latinx community. Back in June, the 53-year-old star pledged to help disburse $14 billion in loans and six million hours of financial training to 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs by 2030, as part of her new partnership with the nonprofit microfinance organization Grameen America, per an interview with Entrepreneur magazine published Oct. 4. As she's a Latina entrepreneur herself, this is a cause close to Lopez's heart, having previously joined forces with Goldman Sachs in 2021 for an initiative called Limitless Labs aimed to uplift Latinas in business and provide them with the resources they need to be successful.

