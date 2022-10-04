Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News
Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
Look: Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Transfer News
After the 2018 college football season came to an end, Jalen Hurts had to figure out what was next for him. When the dust settled, he transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma. During an interview with Eagles analyst Fran Duffy, Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided some details on Hurts' decision to go to Oklahoma.
ESPN ranks the 16 remaining undefeated teams in college football
Five weeks into the college football season, just 16 undefeated teams remain. ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked them all, and there are some surprises on the list. Alabama is emerging as the consensus No. 1 team in the country, but Ohio State — despite coming in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 — ranks at No. 2 ahead of Georgia in Connelly’s rankings.
College football 2022 Week 6 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
Week 5 of the 2022 college football season saw two more coaches dismissed, and some struggle wins for ranked teams. Week 6, you’re on deck. Through five weeks of the 2022 college football season, we’ve already seen five head coaches lose their jobs (six, if you count Twitter firing Bryan Harsin at Auburn) and it seems there will be more to come.
Tulane football hilariously had Aaron Judge's 62nd home run interrupt its uniform reveal
While Aaron Judge was undoubtedly the biggest winner from Tuesday night’s American League record-breaking home run, college football fans everywhere could not be more thrilled to see the home run chase come to an end. Throughout last Saturday’s college football action, fans watching games on the ESPN networks had...
Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave
ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
Bad news for Notre Dame
Notre Dame got some bad news Thursday from a defensive player that was showing promise this season. Just like many teams around the nation the Irish are getting hit by the transfer portal. Senior defensive (...)
College football world reacts to star quarterback’s return
During the Texas Longhorns’ heartbreaking loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide last month, Texas lost more than just the game as starting quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out for the past several weeks. But ahead of a massive rivalry showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners, it looks like he’ll be ready to play on Saturday afternoon.
68 former college football players pick the toughest road environments
There is always a ton of talk about tough road games in college football, but which road environments are the toughest for players to navigate?. Tens of thousands of opposing fans rooting against you. In-game traditions taking away your attention. The opponent being fueled by the cheers and the comforts of a home stadium. In college football, there’s a reason that it’s much more difficult to win on the road than playing at home.
College Football World Reacts To Bomani Jones' Controversial Pick
ESPN's Bomani Jones has never been afraid to give a controversial opinion. But his latest surprise take has the college football world buzzing - and not with any joy. On the latest edition of his podcast The Right Time with Bomani Jones, Jones spoke to ESPN's Elle Duncan about college quarterbacks who might be a good fit for the Denver Broncos. When the issue came to Georgia's Stetson Bennett and Florida's Anthony Richardson, Jones made the controversial pick to go with Richardson.
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in Town
Barstool Sports is opening a restaurant in town.Helena Lopes/Unsplash. When it comes to sports media, the first brands that pop into the minds of most sports fans likely include ESPN and Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports, and more recently The Athletic. While these are all major hitters in the world of sports, these are all more traditional outlets, focusing on either television or print for their outreach methods. And yet, one of the most influential sports brands is not a television channel or a magazine. In fact, one of the largest sports brands in the United States is best known for trolling opposing fan bases, and pizza reviews, and is now opening its very own sports bar right in the heart of metro Phoenix.
Sports Business Journal
SBJ College: Saturday mornings are bright for ESPN, Fox
This was the headline on a story in SI.com: “What’s driving all of the midseason firings in college football?” It was dated October -- of 2021. ESPN, Fox both see Saturday morning pregame show gains. Big college brands and captivating storylines have buoyed the pregame football shows...
College football games today: Your Week 5 schedule for Wednesday
Thanks to Hurricane Ian, we saw a major change on the college football schedule for this week, with one game set to kick off today. Originally set for last weekend, we now get a chance to see an interesting matchup between rivals stuck in the middle of the AAC standings looking to get a leg-up in ...
As Questions Arise About Player Safety, It’s Time for Thursday Night Football to Go
Thursday Night Football debuted in 2006 with an eight-game schedule. The NFL addition brought more football into the lives of ravenous football fans. The Thursday night games left fans aching for football only two days a week in-between games, a huge change from the prior six-day ache between Monday Night Football and the all day Sunday action. What the NFL started as an eight-game schedule has now nearly doubled its reach, growing to fifteen regular season Thursday evening games.
Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN, Bomani Jones News
Bomani Jones is going to be staying with ESPN for the foreseeable future. Jones and the network agreed to a contract extension that was officially announced on Wednesday morning. Jones will continue to be the host of his podcast titled The Right Time with Bomani Jones three times a week.
Manti Te’o makes interesting career decision
Former Notre Dame standout and NFL veteran Manti Te’o has been in the limelight of late after the über-popular Netflix Untold documentary on his infamous catfishing incident debutedback in August. It now seems that he wants to parlay that popularity into an interesting career change. According to Variety.com,...
