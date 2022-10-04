Ex-CIA Chief's Greatest Concern in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Is Escalation ‘Spiraling Out of Control'

Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. risks war with Russia unless President Biden defines success in Ukraine, Rep. Stewart says
If the White House maintains its continued support for Ukraine without defining success, the U.S. risks going to war with Russia, Rep. Chris Stewart said on Thursday. The Utah Republican blasted the Biden administration’s response to the Russian invasion during Fox Business’ “Kennedy”, calling on the president to define victory in Ukraine to avoid “a 20-year commitment like we ended up in Afghanistan and Iraq.”
Ukraine dares to dream it has reached the turning point: Russian troops surrender en masse as they realise 'hopelessness of their situation' amid Kyiv's lightning counter-offensive
Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground today, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. Kyiv's military intelligence said large numbers of Moscow's soldiers had laid down their weapons...
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war
China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.
China and India abstained on a vote to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukraine's land just weeks after Putin acknowledged their concerns about the war
China and India, key partners to Russia, have recently expressed concerns to Putin about the war. Putin on Friday declared four regions of Ukraine part of Russia, a move rejected by the West. In a UN vote condemning the annexation as illegal, China and India both abstained. China and India...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Ukraine makes breakthrough in south against Russia
Ukrainian troops have retaken more territory in regions illegally annexed by Russia, with Kyiv's forces advancing near the southern city of Kherson and consolidating gains in the east. Russian-installed officials in Kherson confirmed the advance, but said Moscow's forces were digging in. Ukrainian troops also moved towards Russian-held Luhansk in...
Post Register
‘Putin has lost this war’: Jim Risch on Russia’s escalation in Ukraine
WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said the Kremlin’s move to annex four provinces in eastern Ukraine on Friday doesn’t change the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to meet his main objective of toppling the government in Kyiv.
Putin annexes four regions of Ukraine in major escalation of Russia’s war
Vladimir Putin has signed “accession treaties” formalising Russia’s illegal annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine, marking the largest forcible takeover of territory in Europe since the second world war. The signing ceremony, held in defiance of international law, took place in the Grand Kremlin Palace in...
Russia can't figure out exactly where the borders are for the land Putin just took from Ukraine as his army is forced to retreat
The Kremlin announced it'd have to ask locals where the borders were for the occupied territory Russia has sought to annex.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine is no longer low on artillery ammo because Russia abandoned so much in recent retreats, report says
Ukraine now has a good supply of artillery shells it had almost run out of, thanks to fleeing Russian troops, The Wall Street Journal reported.
EXPLAINER: Russia’s military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks
Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government. The setbacks have badly dented the image of a...
Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat
The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
BBC
Russia to formally annex four more areas of Ukraine
Russia's Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony on Friday to annex four more areas of Ukraine after self-styled referendums condemned by Ukraine and the West as a sham. Russian-backed officials had earlier claimed the five-day exercise secured almost total popular support. So-called votes were held in Luhansk and Donetsk...
Russia’s Ukraine Annexation Gets International Backing – From North Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin has found himself increasingly isolated on the international stage as his war in Ukraine has dragged on, but at least he can console himself with the fact that North Korea is sticking by him. Kim Jong Un’s regime said it was backing Russia’s claimed annexation –...
NBC San Diego
North Korea Fires a Ballistic Missile Into the Sea of Japan, South Korea Says
WASHINGTON – North Korea fired a ballistic missile that likely flew over Japan, the militaries of South Korea and Japan said Wednesday evening. The unidentified ballistic missile was fired into the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed to NBC News. The White House and Pentagon...
NBC San Diego
U.S. Delivers Angry Rebuke of Massive OPEC+ Production Cut — and It Could Backfire for Saudi Arabia
Energy analysts believe deep production cuts from OPEC+ could yet backfire for U.S. ally Saudi Arabia. OPEC and non-OPEC allies, a group often referred to as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November. The move is designed to spur a recovery...
NBC San Diego
Sweden Says Investigation Into Russian Pipeline Leaks Strengthens Suspicion of ‘Gross Sabotage'
Sweden's Security Service said the investigation found there had been detonations at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, which caused "extensive damage" to the pipelines. The European Union suspects sabotage, particularly as the incident comes amid a bitter energy standoff between Brussels and...
Comments / 0