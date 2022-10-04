ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ex-CIA Chief's Greatest Concern in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Is Escalation ‘Spiraling Out of Control'

By Natasha Turak,CNBC
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

U.S. risks war with Russia unless President Biden defines success in Ukraine, Rep. Stewart says

If the White House maintains its continued support for Ukraine without defining success, the U.S. risks going to war with Russia, Rep. Chris Stewart said on Thursday. The Utah Republican blasted the Biden administration’s response to the Russian invasion during Fox Business’ “Kennedy”, calling on the president to define victory in Ukraine to avoid “a 20-year commitment like we ended up in Afghanistan and Iraq.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Ukraine dares to dream it has reached the turning point: Russian troops surrender en masse as they realise 'hopelessness of their situation' amid Kyiv's lightning counter-offensive

Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground today, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. Kyiv's military intelligence said large numbers of Moscow's soldiers had laid down their weapons...
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Petraeus
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war

China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Ukraine War Military#Greatest Concern#Russian#Ukrainian#U S Army#Cnbc#The Warsaw Security Forum
BBC

Ukraine makes breakthrough in south against Russia

Ukrainian troops have retaken more territory in regions illegally annexed by Russia, with Kyiv's forces advancing near the southern city of Kherson and consolidating gains in the east. Russian-installed officials in Kherson confirmed the advance, but said Moscow's forces were digging in. Ukrainian troops also moved towards Russian-held Luhansk in...
POLITICS
Post Register

‘Putin has lost this war’: Jim Risch on Russia’s escalation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said the Kremlin’s move to annex four provinces in eastern Ukraine on Friday doesn’t change the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to meet his main objective of toppling the government in Kyiv.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
POLITICS
BBC

Russia to formally annex four more areas of Ukraine

Russia's Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony on Friday to annex four more areas of Ukraine after self-styled referendums condemned by Ukraine and the West as a sham. Russian-backed officials had earlier claimed the five-day exercise secured almost total popular support. So-called votes were held in Luhansk and Donetsk...
POLITICS
NBC San Diego

North Korea Fires a Ballistic Missile Into the Sea of Japan, South Korea Says

WASHINGTON – North Korea fired a ballistic missile that likely flew over Japan, the militaries of South Korea and Japan said Wednesday evening. The unidentified ballistic missile was fired into the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed to NBC News. The White House and Pentagon...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy