Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady BREAKING: Patriots Icon & Wife Gisele Planning Divorce - 'They Both Have Lawyers' for 'Who Gets What'
Legendary former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his celebrity wife Gisele Bundchen are taking steps toward getting a divorce.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Stadium Photo
Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, was at Bank of America Stadium this past Sunday to watch the Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers didn't have a great performance against the Cardinals, dropping to 1-3 on the season. That being said, Culpo tried her best to walk out...
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Antonio Brown For Gisele Picture: “AB Is A Clown… That Man Revived Your Career”
There’s been a lot of chatter about the marriage status between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen over the past few months. It all started when the future Hall of Fame quarterback took 11 days off from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp, and many were starting the rumor that there were struggles between Brady and his wife.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback
With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
Former NFL Running Back LeGarrette Blount Throws Punch At Another Dad After Youth Football Game
What’s up with these former professional athletes getting involved in fights at youth sporting events?. Not too long ago, we saw former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib get involved in a fight during a youth football game, resulting in his brother shooting and killing a coach. Now, we have...
Rams Coach Has Honest Admission On Matthew Stafford's Monday Night Performance
Most would agree Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't look great against the 49ers on Monday night. Well, except for head coach Sean McVay. Stafford had just 254 yards passing with no touchdowns and one pick in the Rams' 24-9 loss to San Francisco earlier this week. To make matters worse, the ...
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
New Orleans Saints Are Signing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints are adding depth at the cornerback spot this Tuesday afternoon. According to a report, the NFC South franchise is signing veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. Harris, 33, will begin on the Saints for the practice squad. He has a chance to make the active roster, ...
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
49ers vs. Rams Film Review: YAC bros are back?
49ers Redzone co-host Rohan Chakravarthi breaks down the film from the San Francisco 49ers' 24-9 win to the Los Angeles Rams, analyzing the creative gameplan, as well as the offensive inefficiencies from Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense. You can listen to the audio for this episode above. The video is...
NBC Sports
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
