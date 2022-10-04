ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
SEATTLE, WA
49erswebzone

49ers vs. Rams Film Review: YAC bros are back?

49ers Redzone co-host Rohan Chakravarthi breaks down the film from the San Francisco 49ers' 24-9 win to the Los Angeles Rams, analyzing the creative gameplan, as well as the offensive inefficiencies from Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense. You can listen to the audio for this episode above. The video is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win

Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
