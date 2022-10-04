Revlon’s Top-Rated Hair Dryer Brush is Below $30 For a Limited Time Only

Styling your hair can usually take a chunk of your time — not ideal if you’re in a rush to get out of the door in the morning. That’s where Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer Brush comes in handy, and can get you styled and ready in under 30 minutes. It’s also currently on sale, down to just $28.99, a whopping 52% off from its original price of $59.99.

I’ve used and owned the Revlon hair dryer brush and love how easy-to-use and efficient it is. Since I have medium-length hair, it takes me just about 15-20 minutes to get ready each morning, The Revlon hair brush also works wonders on reducing frizz — the brand says it reduces frizz by up to 30%.

There are also three heat/speed settings, including a cool air setting in case you’re wary of heat damaging your hair. The bristles on the brush should even feel gentle on your hair, detangling as you go. Just make sure to clean the inlets before you use this brush the next time around, so your hair isn’t still stuck on your new brush.

Other features include a lightweight design with a grippy, ergonomic handle, making it easy to use. Shop the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush now at its heavily reduced price of $28.99, down 53% from its original price — shop this early Prime Day deal while stocks last.