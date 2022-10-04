ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Montgomery County teen threatened to shoot up Liberty High School, Bethlehem police charge

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSlzf_0iLUC5uq00
Liberty High School in Bethlehem April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

A Montgomery County teen threatened to “shoot up” Liberty High School so he could kill two students he once had relationships with, Bethlehem police charge.

Kori Kindem, 18, of Phoenixville, used an app to contact the students on Wednesday and said he was going to kill them, police said in an arrest affidavit.

When the students said Kindem would be unable to get to them because they were in school, he made the threat to shoot up the school, the affidavit said.

School administrators were notified and told police additional security would be in place and operations would be “substantially altered.”

Kindem was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Roy Manwaring on a felony charge of making terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience and two counts each of terroristic threats and harassment, both misdemeanors.

Kindem was unable to post $10,000 bail and committed to Northampton County Jail, according to court records. He is scheduled for an Oct. 14 preliminary hearing.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with beating his mother to death in vehicle

A New Jersey man has been charged in the beating death of his 65-year-old mother in a vehicle earlier this year in Camden County, authorities said. Gary W. Richman, 36, of the Pedricktown section of Oldmans Township, was charged last week with manslaughter and endangering an injured victim, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Phoenixville, PA
Crime & Safety
Bethlehem, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
CBS Philly

Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
PROSPECT PARK, PA
WBRE

Healthcare employee accused of assaulting patient

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a report of a healthcare employee assaulting a patient in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 1:00 p.m. troopers were called to Brookmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Chesnuthill Township for a report of an assault. PSP states through an investigation […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty High School#Police#School Principal#County Jail#District#Tribune Content Agency
Daily Voice

Man Connected To Several Theft Investigations Caught Snooping Inside Montgomery County Vehicle

Montgomery County police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to several theft investigations, authorities say. Eric Delonty Feggins was arrested following a brief foot chase after officers saw him rummage through a vehicle he was not supposed to be in, in the 8100 block of George Avenue on Friday, Sept. 30, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman Sought by Police in Attempted Shoplifting Case

A police department in upper Bucks County is asking for help identifying a woman who is wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted shoplifting incident. Richland Township Police Wednesday shared a photo of the woman, who they said is also believed to be responsible for damaging a door during a hasty exit from the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Richland Plaza shopping center on Rt. 309.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing teen from Allen Twp. found safe

ALLEN TWP., Pa. - A teenager who ran away from home in Northampton County has been found safe. Justin Nunamacher, 16, had left his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, police said in a news release. He has now been reunited with his family.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found guilty in South Side Bethlehem burglary spree

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The jury delivered its verdict Wednesday in the case of a man accused in a string of burglaries in South Side Bethlehem back in March 2021. 45-year-old Kevin Mamuzich was found guilty of burglary, attempted burglary, criminal mischief, theft, and possession of instrument of a crime, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

'Suspicious Man' Arrested On Villanova University Campus

A 43-year-old man was arrested Friday, Sept. 30 after police say he was walking around the Villanova University campus without permission and became combative with officers. Anthony Dimaio, of Bryn Mawr, was released without having to post bail after being arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and other related offenses, Radnor Township police said.
BRYN MAWR, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot in the head outside house after walking with a friend in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while walking with a friend in West Philadelphia. CBS3 has been told the woman who was shot is in extremely critical condition.Doctors are working hard to try and save her life, but police said she lost a lot of blood after getting shot in the head.The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police got multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 700 block of South 60th Street in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia.When officers got there, they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: RPD officer justified in shooting wanted man at Wawa

READING, Pa. — A Reading police officer was justified in his shooting of a wanted man outside the Wawa on Lancaster Avenue last month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced during a news conference late Wednesday morning. Emanuel Padilla-Tirado had a warrant out for his arrest in connection...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stockertown police chief resigns amid disciplinary charges

STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County borough is without employees at its police department after turmoil involving the former chief. Police Chief Eric Schwab resigned last month as disciplinary charges were set to be announced against him, according to minutes from a special council meeting on Sept. 12. Council was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WATCH: Surveillance video of RPD officer shooting suspect

Surveillance video released by the Berks County District Attorney's Office shows the attempt by Reading police officers to arrest a shooting suspect on the parking lot of the Wawa on Lancaster Avenue in the city on Sept. 14. An officer shot the suspect multiple times as the suspect drove his car at the officer while attempting to flee, authorities said. The officer was struck but not injured. District Attorney John Adams said the officer was justified in his use of force. The clip also includes video from the officer's body-worn camera.
READING, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy