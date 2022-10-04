Montgomery County teen threatened to shoot up Liberty High School, Bethlehem police charge

Liberty High School in Bethlehem April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

A Montgomery County teen threatened to “shoot up” Liberty High School so he could kill two students he once had relationships with, Bethlehem police charge.

Kori Kindem, 18, of Phoenixville, used an app to contact the students on Wednesday and said he was going to kill them, police said in an arrest affidavit.

When the students said Kindem would be unable to get to them because they were in school, he made the threat to shoot up the school, the affidavit said.

School administrators were notified and told police additional security would be in place and operations would be “substantially altered.”

Kindem was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Roy Manwaring on a felony charge of making terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience and two counts each of terroristic threats and harassment, both misdemeanors.

Kindem was unable to post $10,000 bail and committed to Northampton County Jail, according to court records. He is scheduled for an Oct. 14 preliminary hearing.