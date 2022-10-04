ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shotgun Wedding’ Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Is Held Hostage at Her Own Nuptials

Nothing can go wrong on Jennifer Lopez ’s big day… right?

Wrong. The “Marry Me” actress and international pop star leads Prime Video ’s upcoming romantic comedy, “Shotgun Wedding,” about a bride (Lopez) and groom ( Josh Duhamel ) whose nuptials lead to a horrific hostage situation, and not just because of the bad buffet. The action rom-com also stars Jennifer Coolidge as Lopez’s monster-in-law who wields a massive gun and yells “nobody fucks with my family” in the trailer.

The ever-smooth Lenny Kravitz is Lopez’s onscreen ex, but it’s the international pirates who really throw a wrench (or rather, a borrowed cake knife) into the ceremony. D’Arcy Carden, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, and Alberto Isaac round out the ensemble cast.

Directed by Jason Moore (“Pitch Perfect”) and written by Mark Hammer, “Shotgun Wedding” premieres January 27 on Prime Video. Lead star Lopez, Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman, Alexander Young, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina produce the film.

Per the official synopsis, in “Shotgun Wedding,” Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “‘Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.

Lopez’s long-running reign of rom-coms culminated in her own marriage this year to Oscar winner Ben Affleck. Lopez’s career-spanning documentary “Halftime” also opened the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, along with Universal film “Marry Me” launching in time for Valentine’s Day this past year.

Triple threat talent Lopez previously opened up about feeling like an “ underdog ” in a Rolling Stone cover story earlier this year. “I always feel like I’m scraping from the bottom,” Lopez said. “I always felt like I wasn’t the one that was supposed to be in the room. That’s part of being Puerto Rican and from the Bronx and a woman. Not being born into a family with money. Not knowing anybody in the business. I just went out there and said, ‘Fuck it. I’m going to just try. I’m going to try to get in here.'”

“Shotgun Wedding” premieres January 27 on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below.

