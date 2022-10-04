ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan says her acting comeback is ‘like riding a bicycle’

By Inga Parkel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OIWj_0iLUBjyk00

Lindsay Lohan is excited to make her big Hollywood comeback, claiming her return to acting is “like riding a bicycle”.

While the former child star has largely remained absent from the acting scene since the late 2000s – with her most recent notable role in 2013’s The Canyons – in March of this year it was announced that she had signed a two-plus movie deal with Netflix .

The first film, Falling for Christmas, stars Lohan as an engaged hotel heiress who falls in love with a blue-collar boy ( Glee ’s Chord Overstreet).

Ahead of the film’s release on 10 November, the 36-year-old Mean Girls star spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about what it was like getting back into acting and the “joy” it brings her.

“For me, my whole life, acting is like riding a bicycle. It’s just in me. It’s a part of me,” Lohan explained.

“Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing.”

Currently, Lohan is in production on her second Netflix film, Irish Wedding , in which she stars as Maddie, a bridesmaid who attends her best friend’s wedding to the love of her life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d74qL_0iLUBjyk00

After a wish goes awry, she suddenly becomes the one engaged, only to discover it’s not what she wants after all.

When asked about the project, she said: “I am having a wonderful time working with Netflix and am discussing next steps!”

“I would love to dive deeper and play a character who’s on a journey [of] self-discovery.”

Falling for Christmas releases on Netflix on 10 November.

CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Wedding#Bike
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entertainment
Netflix
Celebrities
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
LOS ANGELES, CA
TEMPE, AZ
The Independent

The Independent

