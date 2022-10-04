ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Xbox Game Pass October: A Plague Tale Requiem, Scorn and more

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Xbox has confirmed its list of upcoming titles expected to arrive on Game Pass this October – with Chivalry 2 and A Plague Tale: Requiem leading the charge.

The new line-up of games not only includes some of the highly anticipated titles coming to Xbox this year , but also a few previous indie gems, such as Costume Quest.

Among the suite of other titles available on Game Pass this month are Chivalry 2 and Eville , leading to a grand total of nine new games to try out .

The games are playable on console and PC, but as new ones are added to Game Pass, older ones will be removed from the service.

To find out which games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in October, and which ones will be removed, keep reading the rest of this article.

Read more:

Games coming to Game Pass October 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nz7DF_0iLUBVZS00
  • Chivalry 2 ,4 October (cloud, console and PC)
  • Medieval Dynasty 2 , 6 October (Xbox series X/S only)
  • The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season ,6 October (PC only)
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two, 6 October (PC only)
  • Costume Quest ,11 October (cloud and console)
  • Eville ,11 October (console and PC)
  • Dyson Sphere Program ,13 October (PC only)
  • Scorn ,14 October (cloud, console and PC)
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem ,18 October (cloud, console and PC)

Games that will leave Game Pass on 15 October 2022

As Xbox giveth, it also taketh away. The following games will be removed from the service from 15 October onwards, but anyone interested in picking up these titles before they are removed from Game Pass have an option to purchase them at a slight discount. The list of games being removed can be found below:

  • Bloodroots (cloud, console and PC)
  • Echo Generation (cloud, console and PC)
  • Into The Pit (cloud, console and PC)
  • Ring of Pain (cloud, console and PC)
  • Sable (cloud, console and PC)
  • The Good Life (cloud, console and PC)

How to sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

If you’re new to the subscription service, and are interested in trying out the games mentioned here, Xbox is offering the first month of Game Pass Ultimate for just £1, which will give you access to more than 100 titles on the service.

You can also purchase a month’s subscription for £10.99 ( Argos.co.uk ) or a three-month subscription for £32.99 ( Currys.co.uk ).

Find out more about Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

