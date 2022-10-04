Saudi Arabia's smart city Trojena set to host 2029 Asian Winter Games

Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029 at a planned mountain resort in the state’s $500bn Neom project.

The games will take place in Trojena, Neom city, which aims to be a year-round destination for winter sports upon its completion in 2026 due to its cooler temperatures.

Saudi Arabia will be the first west Asian country to host the event.

“Trojena will have a suitable infrastructure to create the winter atmosphere in the heart of the desert, to make this Winter Games an unprecedented global event,” Neom chief executive Nadhmi al-Nasr said.

