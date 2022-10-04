ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man rescued moments before reaching Galway after rowing 112 days from New York

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hnot2_0iLUBMs900

An Irishman has become the first person in history to row from New York to Galway after 112 days at sea.

Damian Browne’s journey came to a thrilling finish after he came ashore on the rocks at Furbo Beach, just short of The Port Of Galway, which was his final destination.

Footage was taken the day before he crashed and stills show the moment it happened.

Browne started his journey in Manhattan on Tuesday 14 June and finished in Galway on 4 October.

The journey took 2,686 hours and he managed to cover over 3,450 nautical miles.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WIBX 950

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
Daily Mail

Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief

Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowing#Galway#Manhattan#Traffic Accident#Irishman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Flying under the radar! Princess Anne carries her own bags as she arrives at JFK airport for commercial flight home after a VERY low-key visit to New York with hardly any press or photo ops

Princess Anne cut an understated figure as she arrived at JFK airport to catch a commercial flight home after a low-key visit to New York this week. The Princess Royal, 72, could be seen carrying two of her own bags as she walked through the airport earlier today, having been on a whirlwind tour of the city this week.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man

Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Astonishing moment Italian helicopter pilot cheats death by regaining control at last second when copter looks set to crash after wind puts it in a spin

This is the incredible moment an Italian helicopter pilot came inches from death after veering towards a rocky mountain - before regaining control at the last second. The astonishing footage was captured in Merano during a training exercise for the Alpini, Italy's specialist Alpine army. The AB-205 chopper, from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

871K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy