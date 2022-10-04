Man rescued moments before reaching Galway after rowing 112 days from New York

An Irishman has become the first person in history to row from New York to Galway after 112 days at sea.

Damian Browne’s journey came to a thrilling finish after he came ashore on the rocks at Furbo Beach, just short of The Port Of Galway, which was his final destination.

Footage was taken the day before he crashed and stills show the moment it happened.

Browne started his journey in Manhattan on Tuesday 14 June and finished in Galway on 4 October.

The journey took 2,686 hours and he managed to cover over 3,450 nautical miles.

