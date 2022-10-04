ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thorns, Timbers Supporters Call for Sales After NWSL Report

By Madison Williams
The two Portland teams’ owner Merritt Paulson was found to cover up former coach Paul Riley’s sexual abuse and coercion claims.

Results of the findings of an independent investigation into scandals of systematic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League were released Monday.

Now, a supporting group of the Portland Thorns and Timbers called 107IST is calling for a sale of the teams. According to the report, the teams’ owner, Merritt Paulson, helped cover up sexual abuse and coercion accounts about Paul Riley, who was fired in September 2021 when they went public.

“As a leadership group, we were lied to,” the statement from 107IST read. “… They said they couldn’t speak freely until the investigation results were public. ‘Wait until the results are in before reaching any conclusions,’ they said. Well, we honored that request. The results are in. And those results are far worse than even the initial reports had indicated.

“The time for waiting has passed,” the statement continued. “The toxic culture that allowed these behaviors to exist and continue in our clubs’ organizations runs too long, too deep, and too high. Mike Golub and Gavin Wilkinson have no place in the Timbers and Thorns organization, or in Soccer City, USA; and Merritt Paulson and Peregrine Sports need to sell the teams. That’s the bottom line.”

The Thorns currently stand to play in the NWSL playoffs on Oct. 23. 107IST said in the statement that they will be “suspending relations” with the two Portland soccer clubs until the ownership team steps down.

The investigation, which was led by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and the law firm King & Spalding, found that abuse throughout the league was “rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players.”

Following that report, various players have spoken out about their own experiences.

Paulson and his company, Peregrine Sports, have yet to comment on the report or 107IST’s call for action.

