EXCLUSIVE 'All they care about is their ratings': Woman who made allegations about Married at First Sight UK star George Roberts slams Channel 4 for ignoring her warnings

By Sarah Packer, Chief Showbiz Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A woman who claims she was abused by Married at First Sight star George Roberts today slammed Channel 4 for ignoring her warnings about him.

Father-of-four Roberts, 40, is still on the E4 series – despite being arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour on Thursday.

One of the complainants hit out at TV bosses over their decision to broadcast George's scenes despite raising her concerns before the series launched.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, she says Channel 4 have demonstrated a lack of awareness by keeping George on the popular dating show, which continues to air on E4 tonight, while he has been criticised by viewers for his approach towards on-screen wife April Banbury, 32.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITY7a_0iLUAdZl00
'They didn't do anything': A woman who claims she was abused by Married at First Sight star George Roberts today slammed Channel 4 for ignoring her warnings about him 

In a statement, Roberts' former partner, who asked not to be named, says the broadcaster are yet to take 'responsibility' for casting George and accuses them of only caring about TV ratings.

'I honestly feel that through all of this Channel 4 have taken no responsibility for their actions,' she said. 'They knew early on in the series how George was behaving towards April, and they didn't do anything.

'Weeks before the series aired, we sent Channel 4 information and they said that they were looking into it, but they didn't do anything. All Channel 4 cares about is their ratings', she continued.

'They have fallen silent and are avoiding the entire thing. They need to do something.

'Something needs to change. People go on these TV shows and there needs to be safeguards. Channel 4 has a lot to answer for.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hpbc0_0iLUAdZl00
'Channel 4 has a lot to answer for': Father-of-four George is still on the E4 series – despite being arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour on Thursday

The former partner of George questioned Channel 4's vetting process after he was cast on the series, which saw the financial advisor marry former Miss Great Britain April during a romantic wedding ceremony and honeymoon in the Maldives.

Married at First Sight was filmed throughout April and May and the prerecorded show, including the upcoming reunion episode, has continued to air on E4 despite allegations against George coming to light in recent weeks.

Talking to MailOnline, George's ex-partner continued: 'They didn't know before they started filming but they definitely knew about the allegations before the show aired.

'They could have edited it, taken him out, or said something but they haven't done anything. They did not do the deep checks that they should have done.'

April, who's a dress designer from Hampshire, has been undergoing therapy following her time on the series.

MailOnline has approached Channel 4 for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ByVb5_0iLUAdZl00
Allegation: The former partner of George questioned Channel 4's vetting process after he was cast on the series, which saw the financial advisor marry former Miss Great Britain April 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Nh5M_0iLUAdZl00
'They could have edited it': Married at First Sight was filmed throughout April and May and the prerecorded show has continued to air despite allegations against George coming to light

Speaking on Instagram, she said: 'The traumas that have been brought on from this show have made me re-evaluate things.

'I really have and I'm not ashamed to admit, I have been seeing a therapist ever since.'

George's former partner, added: 'April went onto Married at First Sight believing she would meet the man of her dreams, but she's been left with this horrific experience.

'It's the worse outcome that you could possibly have after going on a show like this as well as all the trolling.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4ewD_0iLUAdZl00
'I have been seeing a therapist': Former Miss Great Britain April, whose relationship with George is over, admitted on Instagram that she's been having therapy since filming the series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAfvb_0iLUAdZl00
Arrest: Divorcee George, who married April at first sight, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour

The Met Police told MailOnline: 'A 40-year-old man was arrested by Met officers in Worcestershire on Thursday, 29 September on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour.

'He was taken to Worcestershire police station and subsequently bailed pending further enquiries.

'This follows an allegation of controlling and coercive behaviour and harassment reported to the Met on Monday, 26 September.'

Last month, The Sun reported that three exes of George made complaints about his alleged behaviour but the show makers ignored their alerts.

A source told the publication on Tuesday that April, whose relationship with George is over, is struggling emotionally.

They said: 'April is having a very difficult time at the moment. She doesn't want to ever see him again.'

