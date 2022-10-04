ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

wajr.com

The drug ‘boot’ intercepted in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Hedgesvie man has been intercepted transporting a drug called “boot” into the eastern panhandle, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ilhenfeld. Kyle Finch, 23, of Hedgesville, has entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute eutylone.
HEDGESVILLE, WV
WTOV 9

Manufacturing growing in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Puskarich accounting and the Business Development Corporation played host to a luncheon for manufacturing industries in the Northern Panhandle in celebration of National Manufacturing Week on Thursday. “Manufacturing Week is a way to educate the community on the different manufacturing companies we have, the products...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
WBOY 12 News

National Park Service is investing $2.4M in West Virginia parks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than $2 million has been announced for five recreation restoration projects in West Virginia, including three in north central West Virginia. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which includes Chairman Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), announced the National Park Service (NPS) will invest $2,443,919 million into West Virginia’s state […]
TRAVEL
wfxrtv.com

If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
TRAFFIC
WVNT-TV

2022-23 Hunting & Trapping Seasons in West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Hunting has long been thought of as a right of passage for some. A way to bring families together for others. Maybe just a way to enjoy mother nature in Appalachia in all her glory. Some West Virginia hunting seasons are already in session, but...
HOBBIES
WBOY 12 News

Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
EDUCATION
WHSV

West Virginia’s fall wildfire season is underway

(WHSV) - Fall wildfire season got underway in West Virginia at the beginning of October and ends at the end of December. That means a burn ban is in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 15, Virginia’s fall wildfire season begins. During the fall, there...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
WDTV

W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

