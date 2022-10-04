Read full article on original website
wajr.com
The drug ‘boot’ intercepted in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Hedgesvie man has been intercepted transporting a drug called “boot” into the eastern panhandle, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ilhenfeld. Kyle Finch, 23, of Hedgesville, has entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute eutylone.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
Tire collection events scheduled for October and November in West Virginia
Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next.
WTOV 9
Manufacturing growing in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Puskarich accounting and the Business Development Corporation played host to a luncheon for manufacturing industries in the Northern Panhandle in celebration of National Manufacturing Week on Thursday. “Manufacturing Week is a way to educate the community on the different manufacturing companies we have, the products...
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
Bay Journal
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab
In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
National Park Service is investing $2.4M in West Virginia parks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than $2 million has been announced for five recreation restoration projects in West Virginia, including three in north central West Virginia. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which includes Chairman Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), announced the National Park Service (NPS) will invest $2,443,919 million into West Virginia’s state […]
wfxrtv.com
If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
WVNT-TV
2022-23 Hunting & Trapping Seasons in West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Hunting has long been thought of as a right of passage for some. A way to bring families together for others. Maybe just a way to enjoy mother nature in Appalachia in all her glory. Some West Virginia hunting seasons are already in session, but...
Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
West Virginia missing man’s remains identified at Coopers Rock
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
WHSV
West Virginia’s fall wildfire season is underway
(WHSV) - Fall wildfire season got underway in West Virginia at the beginning of October and ends at the end of December. That means a burn ban is in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 15, Virginia’s fall wildfire season begins. During the fall, there...
WDTV
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
Active Air Force member drowns in West Virginia rapids
An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River Monday afternoon, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Have you tried West Virginia’s 3 official road trips?
West Virginia's Department of Tourism now has three designated scenic road trips as West Virginia Mountain Rides for both residents and out-of-state visitors to enjoy.
Local music teacher recognized by West Virginia governor for outstanding presentation
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local teacher was just surprised by the governor of West Virginia, thanking her for making the Mountain State *sound* wonderful! Glen Dale Elementary Music Teacher Kathleen Fox says she was not expecting such prestigious recognition during the first competition in the West Virginia Governor’s Cup Marching Band series. She […]
Inflation Reduction Act is threat to food system, West Virginia Department of Agriculture says
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture believes the Inflation Reduction Act is a threat to food resiliency.
Parts of West Virginia could see first frost of the season this weekend
Weather will be colder than usual in West Virginia this weekend which could bring the season's first frost in some areas.
WDTV
W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security announces James Stout as Inspector General
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WV DHS) selects James Stout as Inspector General. Stout began his career with the State Police in January 1994, serving several roles within the department. He expanded his leadership and managerial skills by operating as Field Training Officer thirteen times.
