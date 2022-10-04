ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak Black pays the rents of 28 South Florida families facing eviction

By Rob Garguilo
 2 days ago
West Palm Beach, FL - Rapper Kodak Black came to the rescue of 28 families facing eviction in West Palm Beach this week.

Black and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation partnered to pay the rents of 28 families facing eviction in the Merry Place Apartments in West Palm Beach.

Black said in a written statement "when people get up and go to work daily, they should be able to come home and relax without worrying if they would have a roof over their head the next month. But unfortunately, we live in a society where people can barely get a raise at work, but can be told that their rent has increased by over $1,000 without any real warning. That's just not right. I am truly blessed, and I have always had the mindset that my purpose is to bless others. So as long as I can, I will continue to bless others and give back to my community."

Francky Pierre-Paul, founder of the local nonprofit A Different Shade of Love, says the rents of the 28 families will be paid for the rest of the year.

Pierre-Paul told WPTV "we are trying to curb the housing crisis and shed light on it. And with him having such a huge platform, we're just trying to show people — even in the light of holidays coming up — you have to think about the people facing eviction every single month."

Black received a proclamation last year from former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness for various charitable endeavors that he's made for the community.

